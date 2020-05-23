Taylor Anderson and Jacob Riedner of Cheney, Wash., have announced their engagement to be married and have scheduled a wedding for July 18.
Anderson is the daughter of Brad and Shelley Anderson of Moscow. Riedner is the son of Gary and Teri Riedner of Colton.
Anderson graduated from Moscow High School in 2012, the same year Riedner graduated from Colton High School. Both attended Eastern Washington University, where Anderson earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration finance in 2016. Riedner will receive his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in June.
Anderson works as a personal banker at Washington Federal Bank, while Riedner is a full-time engineering student and part-time engineer at Second Sight BioScience.