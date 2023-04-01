Washington State University’s spring Family Weekend has arrived, and today’s events are highlighted by the WSU College of Veterinary Medicine’s annual Open House and Teddy Bear Clinic from 10 a.m. to3 p.m. at 205 Ott Road.
The clinic will give children the chance to dress up and help veterinary students with “surgery” on their stuffed animals. Parents and guardians are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal with preexisting wounds that can withstand light surgery, said vet student Cordelia Alexander-Leeder, who is helping with the effort for the student chapter of the American Veterinary Medicine Association.
“It’s a great little way to inspire — hopefully inspire future doctors,” Alexander-Leeder said.
The surgeries will have three parts; a scrub-in station, stethoscope and finally bandaging. Alexander-Leeder said all the student volunteers at the event are in their third-year of the vet program at WSU.
The caps, gloves and all surgical equipment were donated by the clinical skills department.
After surgery, attendees can take a tour of the hospital and meet WSU student clubs from the College of Veterinary Medicine, which will all have activities in which children can participate.
“Everyone that will be there is really excited about the things they’re involved in,” said Montana Milton, the public relations chair for the student chapter of the American Veterinary Medicine Association.
Attendees of the open house can take a tour of the hospital and also meet WSU mascot Butch T. Cougar, Milton said.
“I absolutely love being able to welcome our community into the vet school and give them a little glimpse of what we do. Veterinary medicine is such a diverse field,” Alexander-Leeder said.