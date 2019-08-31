The 2019 Moscow Kiwanis Stuff the Bus school supplies drive was a big success. Moscow Kiwanis and all the students who will benefit from this community’s generous donations of supplies and dollars say thank you. Our Moscow School District bus was parked near Staples in the Palouse Mall on Aug. 8, 9, 10 and 11. Donations of supplies ranged from backpacks to flash drives to erasers to paper.
Special thanks are extended to all this year’s sponsors — this needed project could not succeed without your monetary support. Major thanks go to Moscow Kiwanis Platinum sponsors Northwest River Supplies and Furniture Center and long time Moscow sponsors: Banner Bank, Short’s Funeral Chapel, Clearview Eye Clinic and the Rotary Club of Moscow. There were many other donors — large and small — thank you. We also appreciate our “first timer” sponsors — thank you. Special thanks to Staples for cooperating and providing support, our Moscow High School Key Clubber helpers, Wells Fargo volunteers, those who hosted “in house” collections and delivered them to the bus, especially “first timers” P1FCU and Fiegel Chiropractic. It is impossible to say thank you to all our supporters and donors.
To provide an exact cash value, we estimate more than $5,000 in supplies were received, as well as more than $6,000 in cash sponsorships. Some examples of supplies received are: more than 700 pens, more than 1,500 lead pencils, almost 200 boxes of crayons, more than 700 spiral and composition notebooks, and more than 400 glue sticks. We can assure you our Moscow students appreciate receiving the supplies necessary to participate in their classrooms and perform well academically.
Again, thank you to all those who supported our 2019 Moscow Kiwanis Stuff the Bus project. If you wish to make a donation, learn more about Kiwanis, or participate in our 2020 Kiwanis Stuff the Bus project, you may contact us by mail at P.O. Box 8242, Moscow, 83843, or contact Treasurer Louise Regelin at regelinl@genesee-id.com.
Moscow Kiwanis Club