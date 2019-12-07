Palouse Conservation District and City of Pullman Stormwater Services would like to thank the dedicated volunteers who helped keep Pullman’s streams clean this year. In 2019, more than 100 community members participated in the Adopt-A-Stream program, helping to remove 10 cubic yards of litter from Paradise Creek, Missouri Flat Creek, Dry Fork Creek and the South Fork of the Palouse River. Seventeen stream segments were adopted by local organizations, removing litter from streambanks and waterways.
Cleaning up these waterways has a noticeable impact on our water quality, as well as our communities, and we could not do this without our volunteers.
Two segments are available for adoption this next year by a business, community group, university organization or individual. Groups must submit a $20 enrollment fee and complete three clean-ups on their assigned stream segment each year. Once enrolled, signs will be installed on both ends of the group’s section of stream in order to advertise the stewards’ volunteer work to the wider community.
Palouse Conservation District can provide trash bags and gloves to help your group complete their cleanups. If you have questions or are interested in enrolling as a Stream Steward, visit PalouseCD.org/pullman-aas or contact PalouseCD@palousecd.org.
— Palouse Conservation District