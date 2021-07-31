Almost every morning, our cat leaves through the front door and disappears for 12 hours or more.
We know a couple of his regular haunts, but most times he is not visible and typically does not respond to calling. I’ve short-circuited the latter by realizing he will come if he is within earshot if I get two small glass ramekins from the cupboard and gently rattle them together. Those are the dishes he eats soft food from so he will immediately show up.
Sometimes, he stays out all night, thus far avoiding predation. But where does he go?
Well, many cat owners want to know where their furry friends go, so much so that a small study was done in the United Kingdom to find out. In the July 22 edition of The Guardian, Sirin Kale wrote about her experience with GPS tracking devices she acquired from a company called Tractive that specializes in such devices.
The company bills itself as the No. 1 resource for GPS tracking of dogs and cats in the world having sold products in 175 countries. It was founded in 2012 in Austria by a group of entrepreneurs looking to make the annual 10 million-plus lost pets a thing of the past. They specialize in pet tech, wearables and apps.
This column has railed enough about cats that kill small birds and mammals as well as cats that go poo in other people’s flower beds. Guilty as charged, so instead let’s feed our curiosity this week.
This little informal study looked at the movements of six cat volunteers.
Kale’s cat liked to drive her crazy lazing on and around the elevated and busy railway that is behind where she lives. Larry had no problem climbing a 30-foot trestle to get to his playground. By the way, one author cites being run over as the No. 1 cause of death for cats less than a year old.
Pablo liked to cross a very busy road and access a country park in a country where just barely 26 percent of the cats are indoor only. The next day, he left the house without eating to presumably find food elsewhere. He was on the hunt though and around noon he showed up with a trophy mouse for his owner.
Marina sashayed over to the neighbor’s house to scrounge an additional meal. Then she went over to a construction site and spent a night there. The concerned owner went to the same location. There he found Marina curled up in a worker’s arms being petted to her content.
Bluebell prowled around a supermarket parking lot. She also spent a lot of time at the backdoor of row houses mooching food and petting sessions. In one case, she went inside and spent an afternoon lounging on the sofa. She likes those folks because she spends a lot of time sleeping on top of their garden wall.
Like my cat would, Pisi slipped his collar and some good Samaritan put it atop the owner’s fence post. In the analog world, Pisi would often show up at home with black coal dust on his legs from a nearby storage area.
Zaki spent his days near an elder care facility until his owner caught him there. He seemed embarrassed, she said, and he slinked away as if he was discovered.
A 2012 Horizon documentary on BBC 2, put trackers and cameras on some kitties. As for finding food, some cats had effectively four or more “owners” who put out food daily with their own imagined stories of where the pretty cat comes from.
Powell is the public information officer for the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, which provides this column as a community service. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email cpowell@vetmed.wsu.edu.