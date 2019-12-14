When Noreen Graham founded the Graham Academy of Classical and Contemporary Ballet in December 2001, dancers in Moscow and Pullman had few options for training that could lead to a future as a professional dancer.
By that time, Graham had led a distinguished career, dancing with the historic Bolshoi Ballet as early as age 11, followed by years of dancing with numerous renowned companies, including the Cleveland and Oakland ballets.
Graham herself was classically trained by principal dancers and instructors from the American Ballet Theater and the Royal Ballet. She spent 25 years teaching and choreographing in the San Francisco Bay Area before moving to the Palouse to teach dance at the University of Idaho, but after two years teaching 150 students a week, Graham decided she wanted to do something smaller, with a more professional tilt.
“I was very clear about that — people that aren’t as serious, they’re welcome, but the focus of this school is serious and if you’re getting into the upper levels, you have to be here — they come like every day,” Graham said. “It’s a training program for the local students so they have the opportunity of participating or possibly going on to dance professionally if they choose.”
Graham said at first, she encountered resistance to a more regular, regimented form of instruction. She said at the time, a great deal of local dance programming was generally more of a biweekly affair and focused more on recreation and creative expression, but paid little attention to technique and form. However, she said, there is an enormous amount of knowledge that goes into teaching and choreographing professional ballet and without the regular, proper instruction, dancers risk injuries that could follow them for life.
“You’re creating new neural pathways to muscles that are minor muscles that you don’t normally use very much, and ballet dancers have to balance all their minor muscles with their major muscles and do it correctly,” Graham said. “Most people can’t even feel those muscles — there’s no mind body connection there, and so you have to create it and learn how to use it appropriately and it’s very difficult, and it’s very complex and actually there’s a lot of bad training.”
While there are forms like contemporary dance that bend or break the rules that are built into classical training, Graham said dancers must master these rules before they can break them elegantly and without injury. Graham’s Associate Artistic Director Hannah Myers, who started training with Graham when she was 16, commonly performs and choreographs contemporary pieces.
She credits her training with Graham as the reason she was accepted to the Hartt School, a prestigious performing arts academy connected to the University of Hartford in Connecticut. After earning a bachelor of fine arts in dance, Myers returned to Pullman to teach alongside Graham, but continues to choreograph and dance, sometimes at far-flung venues.
She said if it weren’t for Graham, she wouldn’t be the dancer she is today — and she still continues to learn.
“To train a classical dancer is 10 years,” Graham said. “And that’s just kind of like the beginning, that’s just to sort of get the technique nailed.”
“You never master it,” Myers said. “Even the people that Noreen and I might watch online that are really famous, well-known ballerinas, they watch the video of themselves dancing. They will probably have a lot of corrections for themselves.”
The Graham Academy and its nonprofit performance arm, the Graham Ballet Theater, typically put on two major shows annually, and a winter performance and auction scheduled for 1 p.m. today at Lincoln Middle School promises to be their biggest event of the year. The two-hour show will feature excerpts from the Nutcracker and contemporary pieces choreographed by Graham and Myers.
“I like it to be disciplined, but I also like it to be fun for them so that they’re enjoying it, but I also really want them to get a solid sense of the art form … so that they understand it from the inside out,” Graham said. “I always tell them ‘when you’re performing, it’s a gift that you’re giving to the audience so you should dance that way and remember that when you’re dancing.’ ”
The Graham Academy offers classes for students ages 3 to adult. Tickets to tonight’s Graham Ballet Theater Winter Concert and Auction are $20 at the door.
