Whether you are doing academic research, finding health information or looking for the best deal on pizza, finding good information sources is more complicated — and more important — than ever.
As the team of librarians dedicated to serving the needs of first-year students at the University of Idaho, we are always looking for ways to help students locate and evaluate information sources — especially online information sources — efficiently and quickly. Today we’re going to share with you a technique that we’ve found so useful that we regularly use in our own lives.
“Lateral reading,” which we will explain below, is a great strategy to try the next time you need to figure out if that company trying to sell you something on Facebook is legitimate or a news source you don’t recognize is trustworthy.
Right now, you’re reading this in our local newspaper, a familiar source that you’ve learned to trust (even if you don’t always agree with everything that’s printed). Similarly, when you pick up a print book from a major publisher, even if you don’t know the author, you know the book has been extensively edited before it ends up in your hands.
But what about that targeted online ad from an unfamiliar company or news article from an unfamiliar source? That’s where lateral reading comes in. If “vertical reading” means reading a webpage from top to bottom (vertically) to determine its credibility, when you practice lateral reading, you leave the webpage you want to investigate and open new browser windows to find out more about the source.
It might help to imagine the tabs extending laterally across the top of your screen. Before you spend time doing a vertical dive into a potentially questionable source, you can check it out by doing a broad search to see what other sources have to say.
You may already be doing it. For example, instead of clicking on an ad and then reading the company’s “about” page to determine whether the site is legitimate, you might open a new browser window and do a quick Google search for the name of the company. Maybe you add the word “reviews” to your search. Or, if you’re unsure about a news source or organization, you might do a Wikipedia search to get a sense of the source’s reputation and trustworthiness. In most cases you can quickly figure out if you can trust the information source or if you need to look elsewhere.
Based on studies of the habits of professional fact checkers, researchers have found that this strategy can be used as a first step in evaluating any kind of information. Mike Caulfield, author of “Web Literacy for Student Fact Checkers (and other people who care about facts)” writes, “Lateral readers don’t spend time on the page or site until they’ve first gotten their bearings by looking at what other sites and resources say about the source at which they are looking. ... Lateral readers gain a better understanding as to whether to trust the facts and analysis presented to them.”
You can find Caulfield’s book at webliteracy.pressbooks.com/.
It isn’t always possible, especially online, to accurately “judge a book by its cover.” Some websites that provide inaccurate information are well-designed and successfully mimic trustworthy information sources. By practicing lateral reading, we can much better separate the wheat from the chaff with just a quick search.
When we teach our first-year students this simple, but powerful, technique, they’re often surprised by how quickly and easily they’re able to decide what sources are worth their time and trust. The next time you encounter an unfamiliar website, company, or organization, we invite you to give lateral reading a try. Of course, when you are looking for information, your local (public and university) librarians are always happy to help, too.
VanGundy, Moreno and Prorak are first-year experience librarians at the University of Idaho.