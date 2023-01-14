When families walk into the Palouse Science Discovery Center in Pullman, they’ll notice an addition to the EveryBODY Healthy exhibit, where visitors of all ages can wear doctors’ coats or play the role of patient in a hands-on hospital-like environment.

The new addition is a souped up game of “Operation.”

Like the classic board game, which debuted in the early 1960s, this version is about 4 feet by 3 feet in size and has many of the hallmarks of the game — bones, organs and a noise to let you know if your organ removal skills are a little shaky, though the buzzing sound of the original has been replaced with something less abrasive, according to Palouse Discovery Science Center Director Meri Joswiak.

