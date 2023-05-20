As the University of Idaho recognizes a new class of graduates, it is worth reflecting on the rich history and cherished traditions that have shaped this time-honored event. Dating back to its earliest days, commencement at the University of Idaho has been a celebration of academic achievement, personal growth and the start of new journeys. The first Commencement exercises at the University of Idaho were held in June of 1896 in the unfinished auditorium of the old Administration Building, a testament to the university’s humble beginnings and the determination of its pioneering students. Only four students graduated in that first year. In early years, commencement included a reading of the class history, a class play, speeches from the most accomplished student speaker and the valedictorian and most intriguingly, a “class prophecy.”

The idea of class reunions was first discussed in 1908. The initial proposal was for graduating seniors to invite “every fourth class going backwards,” meaning a four-year reunion, eight-year reunion and so on.

In the 1910s, the university president would welcome all graduating seniors to a breakfast at his house. Other early traditions involved planting ivy and a baseball game between seniors and the faculty.