As the University of Idaho recognizes a new class of graduates, it is worth reflecting on the rich history and cherished traditions that have shaped this time-honored event. Dating back to its earliest days, commencement at the University of Idaho has been a celebration of academic achievement, personal growth and the start of new journeys. The first Commencement exercises at the University of Idaho were held in June of 1896 in the unfinished auditorium of the old Administration Building, a testament to the university’s humble beginnings and the determination of its pioneering students. Only four students graduated in that first year. In early years, commencement included a reading of the class history, a class play, speeches from the most accomplished student speaker and the valedictorian and most intriguingly, a “class prophecy.”
The idea of class reunions was first discussed in 1908. The initial proposal was for graduating seniors to invite “every fourth class going backwards,” meaning a four-year reunion, eight-year reunion and so on.
In the 1910s, the university president would welcome all graduating seniors to a breakfast at his house. Other early traditions involved planting ivy and a baseball game between seniors and the faculty.
During World War II, students who were being commissioned as officers were recognized at commencement along with graduates.
In recent years, individual colleges have held their own commencement ceremonies, as have the Idaho Falls and Boise campuses. The LGBTQA Office has also hosted Lavender Graduations for the students in that community.
In 2009, the Student Alumni Relations Board began the Tradition Keeper program, by which students can earn a gold medallion to wear at graduation by demonstrating they have completed a set of prescribed traditions.
The University’s unique silver and gold doctoral gowns and tams were designed by Professor Emeritus Ed Chavez as part of the centennial celebrations in 1989. Master’s candidates wear black robes trimmed with silver and gold, and bachelor’s candidates wear simple black robes.
Honor cords may be worn by summa cum laude, magna cum laude and cum laude candidates. Some honor society members are allowed to wear cords as well, including student veterans, those in the Honors Program, and discipline-specific honors program candidates.
Over the years, commencement at the University of Idaho has grown in scale and significance. As the institution evolved and expanded its programs, so did the number of graduates participating in the ceremony. The venue itself underwent transformations, moving to the new Administration Building and later finding a permanent home at the iconic Kibbie Dome, which has hosted the event since 1975.
In recent years, graduation at the University of Idaho has embraced technology to enhance the experience for both graduates and their loved ones. Live-streaming and social media engagement allow for broader participation and enable friends and family members from around the globe to share in the celebration.
As the graduates of the University of Idaho embark on their next chapter, they carry with them the legacy of those who have come before them.
Perret is the university archivist at the University of Idaho.