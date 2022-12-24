The right bedding for your pet

Each holiday season sees pet owners buying beds for their pets. But which are the best?
This piece focuses on the general recommendations for the best pet bedding, not specific brands.
First off, consider the pets’ age. Young pets like to chew things and can destroy a pet bed in short order. Most folks who help birth pups usually use old towels and blankets. They are cheap, available and easily cleaned in a washing machine and dryer.
For young and healthy dogs and cats, the bedding is not a very real concern, either. They are active and keeping warm while lying on the floor is not an issue. Still, most people would like to get a designated pet bed and that’s OK. No need to spend serious money on their beds especially if they retain a chewing issue.
Chewing issues are another matter to consider. Pets that insist on chewing bedding, shoes and the corners of wooden furniture need to have that behavior addressed. Simply replacing things is not a reasonable way to deal with unwanted chewing. In addition, what a pet chews can become a problem in their gastrointestinal tract.
Like most unwanted behaviors, the problem will require an owner or trainer to spend significant time with the pet offering diversions and rewarding desired behavior with tiny, high-value treats. Kittens usually outgrow the behavior after teething.
Fortunately, there are some trainers in the area who seem to be good and can help people with unwanted chewing. The bigger problem is the owner must follow through, which again calls for a lot of time. Second, they must be consistent. Having “slack-off Saturdays” for example won’t work and will only confuse the pet. More on all this in a future column.
For pets that are middle-age or older, especially those with arthritis, attention to bedding is more important. Still, look for bedding that can be washed and dried easily. It’s out there, just check the labels or product descriptions if shopping online.
Some pet beds offer specialty foams and other materials that spread the force of the recumbent animal across a larger surface to help prevent pressure problems. Ideally, one should be able to remove these from the bed covering so the cover can be laundered and dried.
Other beds offer a reflective material that returns body heat back to the animal. Keeping older, arthritic pets warm is very important. If one bends down and feels their pet while it is in their bed, their whole body should be warm but not too hot. A cool, but not cold back is OK.
Typically, pets will choose to lie on their chest and belly (sternal recumbency) with their paws curled underneath. The colder it gets the more tightly they ball up. If they do get too hot, such as for those lying close to heat sources, they will simply stretch out on their side until they cool off.
Some pets with arthritis will have to sleep in different positions. Seeing that can tip an owner off that they may need their next dose of an anti-inflammatory or pain medication. Typically, a bed with stiff sides can help them brace up for comfort.
And for everything that sounds like a rule here, there are a lot of exceptions. Dogs in the South sleep in the shade under porches stretched out on red clay. Teacup varieties sleep in their owner’s house coat pocket or an expensive purse. Competitive sled dogs often do just fine sleeping in the snow and wind, curled tightly with their noses tucked in.
Powell is the retired public information officer for Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. This column reflects his thoughts and no longer represents WSU. To suggest topics you’d like to read about, email charliepowell74@gmail.com.