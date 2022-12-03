The gift-giving holidays are right around the corner, and here at the Latah County Library District, we can’t think of better gifts to give than a good book.
While checking out a book from your local library is always a wonderful option, there is nothing like tearing into your very own book selected especially for you by someone who cares. We know how difficult it is to pair the right book with its reader. Luckily, the staff at the Moscow Public Library are here to offer some perfect picks.
Chris (director): “The Hawthorne and Horowitz Mystery Series” by Anthony Horowitz. Chris recommends this four book series for readers in search of an intricate literary mystery. It’s a quirky series full of twists and turns.
Michelle (marketing and circulation): “Idaho” by Emily Ruskovich. Michelle was enthralled by this perfect psychological thriller that is more than a mystery novel. It’s really centered around what family means,” she said.
Amber (circulation): “The City in the Middle of the Night” by Charlie Jane Anders. Amber recommends this science fiction book for fans of “super cool aliens.” It’s fantastically written and its wintery atmosphere is perfect for this time of year.
Nick (technical services): “In the Weeds: Around the World and Behind the Scenes with Anthony Bourdain” by Tom Vitale. According to Nick, this memoir is “a great read. It’s hilarious, kind of sad, and just a great look back” on Bourdain.
Heather (circulation): “Monk and Robot” by Becky Chambers. Heather found this series both philosophical and very uplifting. She shares that “it’s a fresh take on things we see all the time, but maybe take for granted.” Match this series with readers looking to view life through different perspectives.
Matt (business office): “Meditations” by Marcus Aurelius. Matt thinks this book is one of the best he has ever read. He recommends it because it teaches the reader how to deal with life and people.
Ashlee (circulation): Agatha Christie novels. Our star shelver Ashlee highly recommends any title from Agatha Christie, but particularly those written in the 1920s and 1930s. These cozy mysteries are “the kind you can just get lost in, that don’t take a lot of effort, and you can just enjoy with a mug of tea or hot chocolate.”
Mary (youth services):“The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich. Mary recommends this quirky and hilarious ghost story filled with current events and contemporary cultural references. Mary raves that “some of the images she conjured up have stuck with me long after I closed the book.”
Aspen (circulation): “River of Teeth” by Sarah Gailey. Aspen, our friend in the stacks, recommends this alternate history novella where hippos were imported as U.S. livestock. This atmospheric read includes gruesome scenes, moments of humor and queer romance.
Melissa (business office): “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr. Melissa recommends this book for “anyone who loves libraries, books and learning.” Gift this book to a reader who enjoys the weaving together of multiple storytimes across genres.
Destiny (circulation): “Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia. This gothic horror is perfect for the spooky readers on your list. Destiny recommends this book for fans of traditional gothic novels, like “Northanger Abbey” by Jane Austen.
We hope within our list you have found a perfect pairing. If you’re still in need of book recommendations, be sure to stop by your local branch of the Latah County Library District. Or check out BookBrowse and NoveList in our website’s digital library for reading suggestions. And remember, the reading season doesn’t end with the holidays. The all-ages Winter Reading Program with the Latah County Library District begins in early January. We’ll see you at the library.
Rivapalacio is the adult services manager and Echanove is the youth services manager for the Latah County Library District.