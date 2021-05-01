The staggering cost of foodborne illness

Every year in the United States, 48 million people become sick from foodborne illness, 128,000 people are hospitalized, and approximately 3,000 people die. These are regrettable statistics considering these illnesses are largely preventable.
Although most foodborne illnesses are self-resolving, more than 200,000 Americans each year will develop long-term health issues from a single food-poisoning event. Long-term effects of foodborne illness include reactive arthritis, irritable bowel syndrome, end-stage kidney disease, serious neurological dysfunctions, insulin-dependent diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Foodborne illnesses and associated hospitalizations, deaths, and long-term health issues create an economic and human health burden.
There are 31 known pathogens that cause foodborne illness. Of these 31 pathogens, 15 cause 95 percent of foodborne illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths in the United States. According to the USDA Economic Research Service, for which the CDC identified a pathogen cause, the cost of foodborne illness in 2018 was $17.6 billion, which was an increase of 13 percent over 2013 estimates. Overall estimates of foodborne illness, regardless if the cause has been identified and including all foodborne pathogens, is estimated to top $152 billion.
A report published by The Produce Safety Project at Georgetown University in 2010 estimated foodborne illness costs in Washington state exceeded $3 billion per year, while in Idaho the cost was estimated at $682 million. These estimated costs include outpatient and inpatient expenditures on medical care and associated lost wages, but do not include loss of business revenue from recalls, closures or other events associated with outbreaks.
A research article published in 2018 by Bartsch et al. estimated the cost to a restaurant for a single foodborne illness outbreak could top $2.6 million. Additionally, the Grocery Manufacturers Association and the Food Marketing Institute estimated the average cost to food manufacturers for a single food recall in the United States was $10 million. This estimate is based on direct costs, such as retrieval and disposal of a product, and do not include additional costs such as sales losses and lawsuits. Based on this cost estimate, food manufacturers spent a minimum of $1.24 billion on food recalls in 2019.
In addition to economic costs, foodborne illness takes an overall toll on human health. A scientific study published in 2015 by Scallen et al. looked at the overall health impact of foodborne illness caused by the top seven foodborne pathogens in the U.S., using a measure referred to as the “disability adjusted life year,” or DALY. This measure, used by the World Health Organization, combines years of life lost due to premature mortality, time with less than full health and lost years of healthy life due to disability. One DALY is equal to one lost year of full health. The leading seven foodborne pathogens resulted in 112,000 DALYs in the U.S. per year.
Although the U.S. has one of the safest food systems in the world, these statistics are sobering. The U.S. federal government realizes that foodborne illness is a significant public health problem and a threat to the economic wellbeing of the food system. In 2011, Congress enacted the Food Safety Modernization Act in an effort to prevent foodborne illness in the U.S. rather than just responding to outbreaks. The act includes seven major rules which cover the growing, harvesting, manufacturing, holding, transportation and importation of food in addition to other aspects of our food system. Additionally, Washington State is in the process of implementing an updated retail food code to ensure best practices are being carried out at the retail level. Implementation of the act and Washington state’s latest retail food code is ongoing and it will take some time to reap the benefits of an improved food safety system.
Despite efforts at the federal, state and local levels, vigilance is needed. Regardless of efforts in the production, importation, and growing of food, food is not sterile, and pathogens can be introduced to food at any point in the system. Reducing economic and health impacts can only be achieved by ensuring safe food handling throughout the entire food system, including in our homes.
For more information on the cost of foodborne illness, please visit the shortened web link bit.ly/3tI6lTj. To access more information on disability adjusted life years from foodborne illness, please visit bit.ly/3tJPrE2. Additional information on the Food Safety Modernization Act can be found at bit.ly/32SGf4p.
Smith is an assistant professor and statewide consumer food specialist for Washington State University. She can be reached at food.safety@wsu.edu.