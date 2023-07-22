Britton Tunnell, playing Charlotte, from left, Kelly Zakariasen, playing Madam, Gage Sattler, playing Lord Pinkleton, Kaitlyn Atchison, playing Cinderella, Josh Nelson, playing Prince Topher, Min Lee, playing Sebastion, Joshua Ketcheson, playing Jean Michel, and Belle Iverson, playing Gabrielle pose for a photo for Troy Community Theatre’s production of “Cinderella” at Troy City Park Wednesday in Troy.
Josh Nelson, playing Prince Topher, tries the glass slippers on women throughout the kingdom during a rehearsal for Troy Community Theatre’s production of “Cinderella” at Troy City Park Wednesday in Troy.
Claudia Bishop, playing a member of the ensemble, dances during the scene “the Prince is giving a ball” during a rehearsal for Troy Community Theatre’s production of “Cinderella” at Troy City Park Wednesday in Troy.
August Frank/Daily News
August Frank/Daily News
August Frank/Daily News
Joshua Nelson, playing Prince Topher, rehearses with other cast members for Troy Community Theatre’s production of “Cinderella” at Troy City Park Wednesday in Troy.
August Frank/Daily News
Kelly Zakariasen, playing Madam, applies makeup as she get into costume during a rehearsal for Troy Community Theatre’s production of “Cinderella” at Troy City Park Wednesday in Troy.
August Frank/Daily News
Josh Nelson, playing Prince Topher, announces an election during a rehearsal for Troy Community Theatre’s production of “Cinderella” at Troy City Park Wednesday in Troy.
August Frank/Daily News
Director Kenn Wheeler hands out notes of things to work on to cast members during a rehearsal for Troy Community Theatre’s production of “Cinderella” at Troy City Park Wednesday in Troy.
August Frank/Daily News
Kaitlyn Atchison, playing Cinderella, and Josh Nelson, playing Prince Topher sing during a rehearsal for Troy Community Theatre’s production of “Cinderella” at Troy City Park Wednesday in Troy.
Maureen Needham said she first heard about the Troy Community Theatre from her voice teacher, Emily Raasch, and that getting involved has opened a world of new experiences for her.
Needham, a Troy resident and a University of Idaho student, said her first production was “Seussical the Musical Jr.” She has been involved ever since and is cast as the fairy godmother in the upcoming production of “Cinderella.”
Now in its sixth year producing a summer musical, the Troy Community Theatre is back in the park, this time with Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. All performances will be held at the Troy City Park Gazebo in downtown Troy.
Tickets are $15 for general admission and children younger than 5 get in free. Tickets are available for purchase online at troycommunitytheatre.com
“Cinderella” is directed by KennWheeler and choreographed by Hannah Turner. The music director is Kaitlyn Atchison.
The Troy Community Theatre is run entirely by volunteers and is part of the Troy Arts Counci, Raasch said. She said the council was started by the city of Troy in 2014 and the theater came a few years later. They organize one summer show a year for the theater and a young apprentice program.
“It felt like a whole other world had been opened up to us,” Needham said.
Needham participated in the apprentice program while attending Troy High School. She and Isaiah Raasch worked as co-directors to produce “Nick of Time Christmas Show” in 2020 and “Something’s Afoot” in 2022. They received support from the arts council and the theater for any aspect of the production they needed including: lighting, costumes, equipment or set materials.
“The work of the arts council and the community theater has put in over the years is amazing,” Needham said. “It’s an amazing environment.”
Orginanly Raasch said the plan wasn’t to have the show in the park. It was supposed to be in the Troy High School gymnasium. But after auditions were held, they learned the gym floors needed resurfaced and the show needed to move.
Raasch said it was during a trip to the park when she stopped in the gazebo that she had the idea to do it outside and took it to the arts council members. The council agreed and they went through the works to get permission. The show has grown since it started, Raasch said and can bring in around a thousand people a night.
“There’s a growing excitement about our summer musical,” Raasch said.
The arts council works year round on the musical, starting in November and December to research plays and request permissions to perform them. They also research and find a guest director for each play. These directors come from all over the region and give the cast a professional atmosphere for the show.
Raasch said three previous community theater alumni have gone on to have paid work in theaters this summer. The cast is generally a mix of both returning performers and first-timers. Needham said it can be daunting at first but everyone is welcoming and it makes the production feel inviting.
“I would absolutely say it’s 100% worth it to try community theater, especially in this area,” Needham said.