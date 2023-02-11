Once a month, the Moscow Ukulele Sing-Along gathers in the back room of Hunga Dunga Brewing Company to enjoy a drink or two and to play together.
Wednesday, the group nearly filled the back room of the Moscow brewerywith roughly 30 ukulele players, a bassist and a kazoo player. Shelly Gilmore, the founder of the monthly meetups, said it is always a fun time to get them all together and enjoy the music.
The idea to start the group came to Gilmore after she saw a video of other ukulele players in a bar singing along to the same song. She wanted to replicate it in Moscow. Gilmore said she picked up the ukulele as something different to add to her day and has been playing for almost 15 years.
The group was started in 2019 in the back of Moscow’s Mikey’s Gyros by Gilmore and had about 12 attendees. The group took a hiatus in 2020 because of the pandemic and came back together in 2021 on and off outside Hunga Dunga.
“It’s been such a sense of community to sit around and play,” Gilmore said.
Songs Wednesday included “Jolene.” “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain,” “Mama’s Broken Heart” and other relationship-themed songs. The songs are different each month. The group played for about an hour before everyone packed up or stuck around to chat.
Rae Olsson, a longtime member of the group, said the ukulele is one of the easier instruments to learn.
She picked up a ukulele about five years ago as a hobby to get through graduate school. The fact it was a quick instrument to learn was a plus, she said.
Beginner attendees don’t need to have an instrument or even a musical background to join in the fun, Olsson said. It doesn’t matter if they play the wrong note or sing out of key because the group is there to have fun and just enjoy the music. If attendees don’t want to play a ukulele, singers or other instruments are welcome to join.
The meetings are open to anyone and chord lessons come one at a time. The lyrics and chords of the songs are displayed on a projector screen and Gilmore goes over any new chords before the group starts each song.
“You can’t play the ukulele without smiling,” Olsson said.
In March, the Moscow Ukulele Sing-Along group will be playing sea shanties. For more information, visit the Moscow Ukulele Sing Along on Facebook.