At this time of year, don’t your thoughts and hearts often go to children? It is not right that any child should ever have to “live” (or should I say exist) in a cold car? Yet, this is what happens often here on the Palouse.
Fortunately, there is an organization dedicated to wiping out homelessness for families. It is Family Promise of the Palouse (FFP — a nonprofit organization). When families come to FPP to inquire about shelter, they are often in desperate need. Desperate need does look different to each one.
The families who come to FFP have nowhere to turn for support, they have exhausted all options. Often this means, they have been homeless for some time, staying with family and friends and using other community supports that are no longer available or willing to help. Upon entering FPP, families are so often exhausted, burnt out and hopeless.
FFP doesn’t fix people, but what it does is give homeless families time to heal. FFP doesn’t fix problems, but it does work to address issues that cause homelessness.
A donation of $25 (or more) given before Dec. 31st has the capacity of earning even more money during the Avenues for Hope Campaign (Dec. 12-31). For every $1 donated, FFP can provide families with $3 worth of goods and services, thanks to the FFP volunteers. And Avenues for Hope allows FFP to take every dollar even further with their matching prizes and challenges during this time of year. Won’t you please join me in helping homeless children and their families be blessed this season? What is needed? Go to: familypromisepalouse.org to donate and for more information.
Thank you and blessings!
Sister Margaret Johnson
Board Member of Family Promise of the Palouse
1131 Kouse Street
Moscow, Idaho 83843
(208) 301-0293