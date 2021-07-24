This is her year of the pumpkin – really, for sure

Like a sports fan on opening day, I start off every gardening season with childlike optimism. This will be the winning year for my pumpkins. I can feel it. I’ll grow a jack-o’-lantern so chubby that, instead of cupping it in the palm of my hand, I’ll need the muscles in my arms to lift it into the wheelbarrow. My little granddaughter will never heckle me again, as she did a few years ago, when she was a toddler and I took her out to see my pumpkin patch. She studied the squash and frowned. “Tiny punkins,” she said. “Teeny, tiny little punkins.” Et tu, cutie?
Last year I mounded little hills of soil and planted four pumpkin seeds on each hill. When the seeds sprouted, I didn’t thin out the weaker ones, but instead let them run wild, crowding each other and trying to hog all the nutrients. This season, though, I planted 16 pumpkin seeds in individual peat pots. Nobody was more surprised than me when every one of those little guys sprouted. I nearly hyperventilated on the day I transplanted them into raised beds, still in their compostable pots. I knew they’d face danger out in the real world: leaf blight, slugs, snails, gluttonous bunnies — or Benjamin BadKitten, sunbathing in the garden, rolling over and squashing the squash. Now, at the end of July, all 16 plants are still healthy and green. I hope they’ll bloom with pumpkin flowers soon and avoid a midseason slump.
I’m also upbeat about the artichoke plant thriving in its raised bed in our backyard. I grew two of them last year, and my husband, Lee, protected them for the coming winter with thick blankets of his homemade compost. Only one plant survived, but it has produced 25 — count ’em, 25 — artichokes from four branching stalks. Lee would rather mulch artichokes than eat them, so our daughter and I will share the harvest. Every year in late spring, I like to plant new-to-me tomato varieties, as well as a few flavorful dependables from the past season. This year I’ve brought back Sunchocola, a smoky-sweet cherry tomato, and Japanese Trifele Black, pear-shaped, with a wine-dark outer layer. The new star on our patio is Indigo Rose, a stunning purple tomato, which I’m eager to add to salads. Beaverlodge, another first-timer, has produced the only ripe tomatoes so far among my six varieties.
Each day I find joy in the small miracles of an overachieving artichoke and the dramatic colors of my fancy tomatoes. If the pumpkins stall out for the 10th year in a row, that farce would be no worse than one I endured decades ago, when I planted some shriveled old seeds I’d found in our garden shed. A few stunted pumpkins grew from those seeds, as did a misshapen hybrid with puke-colored blotches, which no self-respecting pumpkin or zucchini would claim as its offspring. Our two children gleefully named it Punkini, carved a face on it, stuck a candle in its mushy center, and set it on the front porch, among our perfect, store-bought pumpkins on Halloween night.
