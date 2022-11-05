As Thanksgiving approaches, it is an excellent time to review safe food-handling tips for your turkey.

The purchase

When choosing a turkey, decide if you will purchase a fresh or frozen bird. Fresh turkeys will not require a defrosting step, but they have a much shorter shelf life and cannot be stored for extended periods in the refrigerator. Frozen turkeys can be purchased in advance and have a longer shelf life, but need several days to thaw. A general rule for the size of turkey to buy is one pound per person.

