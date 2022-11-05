As Thanksgiving approaches, it is an excellent time to review safe food-handling tips for your turkey.
When choosing a turkey, decide if you will purchase a fresh or frozen bird. Fresh turkeys will not require a defrosting step, but they have a much shorter shelf life and cannot be stored for extended periods in the refrigerator. Frozen turkeys can be purchased in advance and have a longer shelf life, but need several days to thaw. A general rule for the size of turkey to buy is one pound per person.
Once you have purchased a turkey, be sure to get it into your refrigerator or freezer immediately. If the turkey has remained frozen, you can place it directly in your freezer.
If you will be storing the turkey in your refrigerator, it needs to be placed in a large pan on the bottom shelf. The pan will collect any drippings and help prevent cross-contamination of other foods.
Always keep your turkey frozen until you are ready to thaw it. You will need about one day of thawing for every 4-5 lbs. of turkey. After thawing, the turkey can remain in the refrigerator for an additional one to two days before cooking. If your turkey is frozen on the day it needs to be cooked, you can thaw it under cold water.
First, ensure that the wrapping is leak-proof, without any holes or punctures. Submerge the turkey in cold, potable water. Never use hot or warm water to thaw the turkey as it can allow for harmful bacteria to grow. Be sure to change the water every 30 minutes. The turkey will take about 30 minutes per pound to fully thaw. The turkey must be cooked immediately after thawing in water to prevent the growth of harmful bacteria.
It is important to note that stuffing a turkey is not recommended, as it can prevent the stuffing and the turkey from reaching safe minimum internal cooking temperatures that prevent foodborne illness. Stuffing can be baked in a separate dish until it reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit as measured using a food thermometer.
The following recipe and cooking instructions are available through the Partnership for Food Safety Education (bit.ly/3hepHhF) and will deliver a tasty and safe entrée:
1. Wash hands with soap and water.
2. Preheat oven to 325 degrees
3. Remove the turkey from its packaging, but do not rinse the turkey
4. Remove neck and giblets packet, and reserve them for making stock or gravy. Free legs from clamp.
5. Season inside with a 1/2 tablespoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. For added flavor, fill the cavity with aromatics such as an orange, cut in half, a quartered onion, and/or fresh thyme or sage.
6. To allow the turkey to roast more quickly and evenly, plan to cook your stuffing recipe in a separate pan.
7. To brown the bird, brush skin with unsalted butter or olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Another option is to mix unsalted butter or olive oil and fresh herbs together and apply the mixture under the skin.
8. Secure legs in clamp and tuck wingtips under. Place turkey, breast side up, on V-rack set inside a two-inch deep roasting pan.
9. Wash hands with soap and water.
10. Use the chart below to determine estimated cooking time for your bird. Cooking time will vary by size of bird and function of your oven. Transfer pan to the oven. Cover breast with aluminum foil and roast one hour.
11. After one hour, remove the foil and continue cooking at 325 degrees. Turkey is cooked to a safe internal temperature when it reaches 165 on a food thermometer.
Average cooking times per lb of turkey: 8-12 lbs. 2 ¾ to 3 hours; 12-14 lbs 3 to 3 3/4 hours; 14-18 lbs 3 3/4 to 4 1/4 hours; 18- 20 lbs 4 1/4 to 4 1/2 hours; 20- 24 lbs 4 1/2 to 5 hours.
12. Once cooked to 165 degrees, remove turkey from the oven. Let the turkey rest for 20 minutes. If you wish, reserve the turkey drippings to make gravy.
Serving and storing leftovers
Leftovers need to be refrigerated or frozen within two hours of cooking to prevent growth of harmful bacteria. Placing food in shallow containers will allow for faster cooling. If there are large pieces of turkey, cut them into smaller pieces so they can cool in the refrigerator quickly. Leftovers should be eaten or frozen within three to four days. Leftover turkey stored in the freezer will keep for three to four months. Always heat leftovers to 165 degrees before consuming.
For more food-safe holiday tips and recipes, visit the Partnership for Food Safety Education’s www.fightbac.org. Happy Thanksgiving!
Smith is an assistant professor and statewide consumer food specialist for Washington State University. She can be reached at food.safety@wsu.edu. If you have a food safety question you would like to see in this column, send your question to us at food.safety@wsu.edu.