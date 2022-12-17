The residents of Aspen Park of Cascadia, a senior care facility in Moscow, were enjoying dinner Wednesday night when the members of Moscow Cub Scout Pack 323, with help from some Boy Scouts in Troop 345, arrived to surprise them with a night of festive caroling.
The Scouts and some family members sang songs like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Frosty the Snowman,” and “Deck the Halls” for the residents.
After performing in the dining room, the carolers walked the halls and sang for residents in their rooms.
The Scouts wore their uniforms and added festive hats and accessories. Many carried ornaments made at their Monday meeting.
Cub Scout den leader John Stypa said this was the group’s second year caroling after the pandemic halted the tradition. Unlike last year, the boys were not confined to the entrance of the building.
The caroling, Stypa said, is a service project for the members.
“They learn to give back,” Stypa said. “It’s nice to see (the residents) light up.”
The Cub Scouts complete service projects to earn their “adventures,” which represent topics like hiking, nature, science and more, Stypa said. The projects usually are done as a pack so all members can participate.
The residents at Aspen Park enjoyed caroling from the Troy High School choir earlier in the month as well as activities planned by Jennifer Cutting, the facility’s activity director.
Cubmaster Pernille Langenback said the Cub Scouts have been caroling at Aspen Park for at least the last eight years.
She said the Cub Scout program is open to any child in kindergarten through fifth grade. Each Cub Scout pack is made up of dens, which are groups of children in the same age group. Children older than 10 or those who have completed the fifth grade can join a Scouts BSA group.
Moscow Cub Scout Pack 323 meets from 6-7 p.m. on Mondays at the American Legion Cabin, 317 S Howard St., Moscow. Those interested in joining the Cub Scouts can email leadership@pack323.org or visit beascout.scouting.com.