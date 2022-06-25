Tomatoes recover;EZ-Grow pumpkinis definitely feeling the added pressure

My front-yard garden has grown lush and wild in our recent spring rains, with flowers blooming in shades of yellow, red, burgundy, mauve, white, orange, purple and blue. I see them — the oriental poppies, columbine, salvia, verbascum, bachelor buttons, sweet William, jupiter’s beard and forget-me-nots — as jewel-colored pieces in the mosaic of my Church of Dirt and Flowers. I spent two afternoons on my knees there last week, welcoming summer by pulling weeds, cutting back the last of the tulips and brushing wet leaves from the flagstones I’d laid as narrow paths through the garden.
In our backyard raised beds, the rainfall that sent my flowers soaring also led to a growth spurt for the broccoli and sugar snap peas. Repeated downpours, though, nearly flooded the bed where I’d planted lettuce, spinach and pak choi seeds, and drenched the tomato plants. Beaverlodge Slicer stalled and turned yellow, even after I fed it with organic fertilizer, and its three plump, green fruits clung to a vine, waiting for the sun. Artemis, a temperamental cherry tomato, found her Palouse pioneer spirit in the rain, kept her leaves looking green and perky, and produced a dozen small fruits. She also learned to make “neener-neener” faces at her less hardy mates in the bed.
Our long days of rain could have drowned the 36 emerging pumpkin seedlings I planted in peat pots, but I rescued them in time and set them undercover on our patio. Among the nine varieties I planted, I expected the EZ-Grow Monster seeds to germinate within a few hours and start bullying the other seedlings. I had big plans for the EZ Grows, which allegedly can produce giant, mutant pumpkins. I thought if I could add their massive weight — maybe 100 pounds each — to the total for this year’s crop, I’d break last season’s high mark of 87 pounds. Last week I posted my Impetuous Gardener column on Facebook, describing an imaginary, trash-talking motivational speech to the pumpkins and introducing EZ, the team’s future hulk. The post drew more than 50 lighthearted comments, including one from Larry, my friend since second grade. “My real concern is this EZ thingy,” he wrote. “It sounds like it was developed in some Dr. Frankenstein laboratory somewhere and has DNA that was altered to make it grow to some abnormal size. And the other poor seeds have to compete with that?”
I responded in the tone of my alter ego as pumpkin coach, acknowledging I’ve heard muttering from the other peat pots. But I reminded the team that I earned my repeated failures in the pumpkin patch fair and square, and I’m not gonna cheat to win now. So at the end of the growing season, I’ll weigh all the pumpkins — except EZ, the lab monster — and use that number to determine if we beat last year’s record. EZ will have his own category, I promised, and when he breaks the scale, I’ll get bragging rights for that, but no blue ribbon. More likely, of course, I’ll get humiliation and noblue ribbon.
Until a few days ago, the likelihood of jumbo mutant pumpkins in my garden seemed minuscule. Of the three dozen seeds I planted in early June, 30 of them germinated, with multiple seedlings from eight of the nine types. Only one variety finked out completely: The big dude, looked like a big dud. But maybe, I thought, EZ was just hanging back, giving the smaller varieties a head start. My charitable approach might have eased some performance anxiety, because two EZ seeds finally germinated earlierthis week.
So now I’m imagining a glorious garden this October, heavy with pumpkins named Porcelain Princess, Magic Lantern Blue Doll, Cinderella, Jarrahdale, Mrs. Wrinkles and Bellatrix, as well as Black Cat and Scream, two Halloween varieties my neighbor, Carly, started as seedlings for me. Maybe I’ll even need Lee’s pickup to haul a giant pumpkin named EZ to a weigh station.
Craft Rozen stomped out to the raised bed thisweek and tossed new lettuce seeds on top of the dirt, after her first, perfectly spaced sowingfailed. Email her at scraftroze@aol.com