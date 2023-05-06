As the school year ends, some families will be traveling to destinations by air. Often, they want to bring pets along.

The problem is this; airline standards for carrying a pet in the cabin are left up to the individual carriers. More importantly, there can be last-minute decisions made that seem arbitrary and capricious because, well, they are. Below are tips to help you navigate this maddening water.

To travel with a pet on a commercial airliner in the U.S., do not rely on website information alone. While the carrier may follow the letter of their online word, they do not have to do so. What is on websites are guidelines and policies, not federal law. In fact, the FAA takes a mainly hands-off approach to the whole matter leaving decisions up to the airlines.