As the school year ends, some families will be traveling to destinations by air. Often, they want to bring pets along.
The problem is this; airline standards for carrying a pet in the cabin are left up to the individual carriers. More importantly, there can be last-minute decisions made that seem arbitrary and capricious because, well, they are. Below are tips to help you navigate this maddening water.
To travel with a pet on a commercial airliner in the U.S., do not rely on website information alone. While the carrier may follow the letter of their online word, they do not have to do so. What is on websites are guidelines and policies, not federal law. In fact, the FAA takes a mainly hands-off approach to the whole matter leaving decisions up to the airlines.
At the gate, one may encounter an agent who may or may not allow the animal to fly even though the customer has followed the online guidelines. For example, if an agent sees a crate they consider too small or an animal that is not “happy,” they can say “no” and most often, upper management will back them.
This can happen even if one has flown with the exact same airline, route, crate, pet and everything else.
People are reporting cancellations due to crates being too small for the pet. This is expanded on with statements such as the pet can’t turn around while standing without its sides or back touching the crate. Some cancellations occur because gate agents look at the pet and assume they are unwell.
It is common for traveling pets to have altered behavior because they have been given veterinary prescription medication to control travel-related fear and anxiety. Just because a stranger at the desk or gate peeks in the crate, talks in a childish voice, and doesn’t get the response they expected does not mean an animal is in distress.
On occasion, a medicated pet’s appearance may seem off. This can occur if they are relaxed enough that their so-called third eyelids are prominent. To an otherwise unknowing person, this can be startling.
So what to do to ensure the best chance of getting your pet at your feet for the flight? First, go to the carrier’s website. This is the place to start. Read it all carefully. You may want to print it out and highlight important sections. Follow the suggestions.
With the carrier’s information in hand, along with your chosen crate and with the pet in it, pick a time to go and present everything at the ticketing desk. If necessary, politely ask if you can speak to the shift supervisor. Do this at a time when the desk is NOT busy. Consider starting with these powerful words, “Hello, I need a little help here before my family and pet try to fly with you in a couple of weeks.”
After they listen and look at your setup, no matter their answer, thank them and ask if you can contact them again if you need to make changes. Take down their names and contact information.
If they said, “good to go,” that’s great. You’re part way to your desired outcome. Plan a second trip to the airport on a different shift, again when it is not busy. Be polite, courteous, thankful and take down names and contact information.
On the day of the flight, get to the airport early and be prepared to work with them to get you and your pet airborne.
Powell is the retired public information officer for Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email charliepowell74@gmail.com.