Everybody wants to know what a dog is doing and why. Here’s a brief primer.
Is that dog coming toward my dog (or me) aggressive? The key behavior to watch for is growling. My dog MiMi loves everybody and every dog she meets, except one. Typically when MiMi is outside on the leash and spots another dog, she collapses into her down dog yoga pose and waits to see what the response is. If the other dog is interested, they’ll stop, look and sometimes reciprocate by imitation.
This week my dog spotted (with her one eye) a new dog coming up the block. She froze. Her stubby tail did not vibrate. My wife noticed immediately. When the new dog got even with MiMi but across the street, he stopped and let out that low, guttural growl. The message was, “don’t mess with me.” Message received as MiMi turned and ignored him.
Beside a growl, behaviors of aggression will escalate, too. Hair on their back may rise. They may bare teeth and snarl between growls. The goal is to show you and your mutt how dangerous he thinks he is. Ironically, it is both defensive and protective to behave this way. Their ears may pin back too, to keep them from getting bitten in a confrontation.
Dogs often growl while playing, too. I think, however, most folks know the difference. There is a word of caution though. People who are not developed yet (children), people with cognitive or behavioral challenges and people who may be affected by various substances often can’t pick up on these subtle differences. They need to be protected.
If you have a dog that howls, look back for a trigger. Scientists still don’t completely know why dogs howl. The prevailing thought is that howling is a probing call saying, “Hey, are there any other dogs out there hearing this?”
Most dogs just don’t howl for no reason. There is usually an audible trigger that may even be an irritant to their remarkable sense of hearing. Things like a harmonica or other musical instruments can often trigger howling. Some dogs will simply mimic a human that starts to howl, too.
It’s cute to see a pet all curled up with their limbs tucked under in the bed you purchased for them. Believe it or not, to curl up like that takes a lot of energy and the animal usually does not reach REM sleep in that position. Sometimes it may be that the pet is cold, too. Try to coax a pet to sleep with their limbs stretched out to the side. If you watch closely, that is the position when they often dream and yip, too.
If a dog is not staring into the sun, squinting or rapid blinking is an attempt to communicate with the hairless apes that own them. What that behavior communicates is, “I need some attention; how about it?” Ignore that sign and whining is likely to come next. Most times they just simply want to play for a bit or they need to go out for a potty break.
My dog is a master manipulator. She will consider the time and especially if it is sunny, she will pull out all the stops to be taken outside. Now sometimes she may indeed need to go potty, but most other times, she just wants to collapse in a sunny spot with her legs extended to the side.
Oh, how I wish I could fall asleep in a few seconds like they seem to do.
Powell is the retired public information officer for Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email charliepowell74@gmail.com.