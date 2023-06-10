Everybody wants to know what a dog is doing and why. Here’s a brief primer.

Is that dog coming toward my dog (or me) aggressive? The key behavior to watch for is growling. My dog MiMi loves everybody and every dog she meets, except one. Typically when MiMi is outside on the leash and spots another dog, she collapses into her down dog yoga pose and waits to see what the response is. If the other dog is interested, they’ll stop, look and sometimes reciprocate by imitation.

This week my dog spotted (with her one eye) a new dog coming up the block. She froze. Her stubby tail did not vibrate. My wife noticed immediately. When the new dog got even with MiMi but across the street, he stopped and let out that low, guttural growl. The message was, “don’t mess with me.” Message received as MiMi turned and ignored him.

