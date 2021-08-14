People have shared a meme that says feeding dogs ice cubes can be deadly. Really?
What is the meme’s background? A dog was supposedly fed ice cubes versus liquid water. Allegedly, the dog wound up at a veterinarian’s practice suffering with bloat. The resulting surgery to alleviate the condition had the veterinarian allegedly claiming the cause of the bloat was the owner feeding the dog ice cubes.
There are a lot of “alleged” statements above and little that can be confirmed. I can’t even find out where this meme “allegedly” started. Nonetheless, let’s assume it happened. Is it OK to feed your dog ice cubes?
People feed their dogs all kinds of stuff. For the sake of discussion here, we are talking about frozen water. We are not talking about frozen sports drinks or gelatins, etc.
What is bloat? Technically, bloat is a condition called gastric dilation volvulus, or GDV. It is dangerous, painful and can be life-threatening. What actually happens in the worst case is a dog’s stomach fills with gas (bloat) and then rotates within the belly (GDV).
When that happens, the circulation in that stomach is compromised and an adequate volume of blood doesn’t return from the abdomen to the heart. Also, the food in the stomach can exacerbate the condition. In the worst case, the big bulge can impair breathing and the stomach wall can rupture, too.
Of course, a dog can get a stomach full of gas and the stomach does not rotate, too. If so, that can dissipate, but it needs to be watched closely in case it progresses.
This condition most often happens in deep-chested big dogs that are fed one large meal once a day. But it has occurred in all breeds with or without the twisting. It happens more often in older dogs and there may be a genetic link to consider if other members in the dog’s lineage had the condition. There’s more to GDV too that is too voluminous for this short column.
In short, GDV is bad, and you don’t want it to happen. So, does feeding ice cause this? The short answer is ice conceivably could be involved in a bloat and perhaps a serious GDV. Let your pooch eat anything in large quantity and too fast and it could happen. It sure isn’t common for a GDV to occur after feeding ice because people feed their dogs ice all the time.
The best advice veterinarians give all dog owners is to let pets cool down for some time after hard exercise or play before free-choice food or water is made available. Offer water only in small amounts until the pooch is completely cooled down and relaxed.
If one considers a small ice cube offered to a thirsty dog as compared to a big bowl of free-choice water, the cube can actually slow down consumption and help prevent bloat and GDV. Some veterinarians use ice to slowly reintroduce fluids by mouth to pets after surgery.
One other thing I ran into when researching this topic was the use of ice as an emetic. Emetics are things like syrup of ipecac that induce vomiting. I’ve found that some sporting dog people swear by ice as causing vomiting in the event a dog swallows something it shouldn’t.
One theory says ice in sufficient quantity may make the belly begin to hurt as part of an impending bloat, so naturally the dog vomits. Also, veterinarians suggest that a dog that suddenly vomits for the first time when ice is introduced may be suffering from other conditions such as pancreatitis.
Powell is the public information officer for the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, which provides this column as a community service. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email cpowell@vetmed.wsu.edu.