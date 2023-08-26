During the Cold War, certain U.S. Air Force bases had bomber aircraft parked near the runway ready to “scramble.” The goal was to get aloft quickly to provide a nuclear counter-threat to any Soviet bomber headed our way.
While on the ground, planes and aircrews are protected around the clock by young security police armed with a rifle, a pistol and a dog. The dogs are the most feared weapon.
This column has discussed law enforcement/military dogs before, but we’ve never looked at dogs trained to attack per se. The lighter language says some are trained to, “capture and hold,” or something similar. The fact is, however,, someone will be bitten.
I am supportive of the law enforcement and military uses of aggressive canines. That includes the cute beagles in their fancy vests who might sniff your luggage when returning from an international flight. If necessary, and in the right situation, I have little problem with the right person being bitten.
Yet Schutzhund-trained dogs, despite their level of training and under the best of circumstances, will occasionally bite and hold the wrong person, including other law enforcement officers, bystanders or suspects clearly showing surrender. It comes with the territory and brings with it extraordinary, tax-payer funded civil liability.
Schutzhund is German for “protection or guardian dog.” It is systematic selection and training that chooses dogs with a low threshold for initiating aggression, pursuit and holding a bite. Most that are used for suspect apprehension are German shepherds and Belgian Malinoises.
While whelped in Europe mostly, it is American companies that buy and evaluate them for sale to law enforcement and others. Prices usually start around $8,000.
In the July, 2018, edition of Plaintiff, Richard Polsky writes there are seven reasons why attack-trained police dogs (ATPDs) are inherently dangerous.
n First, ATPDs have innate tendencies for aggression, and training enhances these tendencies. As stated above, they are raised, selected and trained for this.
n Second, ATPDs inflict severe dog bite injuries. These are typically much more severe than a bite from a similar-sized domestic dog bite and typically requires hospitalization.
n Third, ATPDs are unpredictable. I’d add, I think they can be, and I think human handlers can make mistakes, too.
n Fourth, ATPDs act impulsively. Of course, it is in part how they are trained. You don’t want the dog thinking through a release to apprehend a suspect.
n Fifth, ATPDs attack the wrong people. Yes they do. Look it up. Watch enough live police videos and you will see police bitten.
n Sixth, often the attack of an ATPD cannot be quickly stopped. Polsky explains this usually happens when bite-and-hold fails, and the canine must reengage again and again.
n Finally, Polsky asserts that ATPDs are “repeat offenders.” By that he means a dog that has a bad bite incident will be the most likely to have another. And he says, his research says such dogs are not often retired soon enough.
Often, photos or videos of an ATPD visiting an elementary school are used to justify them as just big softies. That’s just not true.
ATPDs are a dangerous yet valuable tool. One might wonder how a couple of ATPDs might affect the so-called smash-and-grab flash mob retail thefts. The truth is the dogs’ expense, initial training, continued training, dedicated handler, lifelong care expenses, and ongoing liability exposure limit this fantasy. Leave the junkyard dog thoughts behind.
Powell is the retired public information officer for Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. This column reflects his thoughts and no longer represents WSU. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email charliepowell74@gmail.com.