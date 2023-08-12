Jefferson Parish, La., is home to the northwestern neighbors of New Orleans known as Kenner and Metairie. It’s also home to a growing coyote and pet conflict zone.

Recently, a domestic security camera caught a coyote snatching someone’s pet cat in a suburban neighborhood. The piece made the rounds on local television news before a few nationally exploitative shows picked it up, too.

Now, some residents of the region and even nationwide are scared spitless over the thought of a kitty being eaten by a wild canid. To that end, local media in the Sportsman’s Paradise have begun putting up coyote conflict literature including how to haze the vicious monsters. More on that below.

Tags

Recommended for you