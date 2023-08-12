Jefferson Parish, La., is home to the northwestern neighbors of New Orleans known as Kenner and Metairie. It’s also home to a growing coyote and pet conflict zone.
Recently, a domestic security camera caught a coyote snatching someone’s pet cat in a suburban neighborhood. The piece made the rounds on local television news before a few nationally exploitative shows picked it up, too.
Now, some residents of the region and even nationwide are scared spitless over the thought of a kitty being eaten by a wild canid. To that end, local media in the Sportsman’s Paradise have begun putting up coyote conflict literature including how to haze the vicious monsters. More on that below.
The information television gets comes from a variety of sources and a few well-worn game agents ever so tired of telling folks to not leave pet food outside.
Being reasonable here, if one “needs” to leave pet food outside, spend the money and get a feeder that only opens when a special electronic or magnetic tag on the pet’s collar gets in close proximity. At least then, one is schooling the young coyotes to kill and eat the pet but bring along its collar to the good smelling bowl for a bonus meal.
If the coyote doesn’t get the message, then young bears will probably come by and power slam the device, bust it open and spray the food all over the patio. Talk about video footage!
As for hazing coyotes acclimated to ignorant human behaviors, I’m not sure how that works. In my misspent youth I hunted, shot and killed lots of coyotes on the Snake River plain of Idaho. My time then was spent calling them in, not trying to get them to run away. Still, those plains wolves were smart and your hunting better be, too.
As I’ve written before, $75 pelts in the early 1970s were a lot of money and in high demand before the U.S. military went to cold weather parkas with synthetics. It paid for a lot of college.
One source says to yell, scream and wave your arms to look bigger to shoo away the ubiquitous pups. Trust me, it will not be long before they get the message this is all for naught if the food and pets are still left outside by well-meaning neighbors wanting to feed their own animals.
To be more academic here, the appeal of an otherwise low-risk, high-value food reward sufficient to carry one a whole day, especially in cold weather, is profound. The young marauders will soon reason that in addition to the meal, they get a floor show of someone out there in a bathrobe with a flashlight yelling the following recommended copy, “Go away, coyote!” I wish I could make this up.
The recommendations go further and suggest, “If a coyote has not been hazed before, they may not immediately run away. ... It is important to continue to go after the coyote until they completely leave the area. You may need to use different tactics, such as noisemakers, stomping your feet, or spraying the coyote with a hose, to get them to leave.”
Additional suggested tools might include homemade noisemakers, whistles, small air horns, squirt guns, pepper spray and sticks or other objects to throw toward (but not at) the coyote.