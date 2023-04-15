This week, let’s talk about anal glands in dogs. OK, those of you who just did a spit-take with your morning coffee can move on. I understand.

Three times now my dog has had an anal gland blow up with infection and eventually it either ruptures or it has to be incised to drain. To say such a condition is painful is an understatement.

Let’s start at the beginning though. Just what are these mysterious structures on either side of your dog’s anus and what are they for?

