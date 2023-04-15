This week, let’s talk about anal glands in dogs. OK, those of you who just did a spit-take with your morning coffee can move on. I understand.
Three times now my dog has had an anal gland blow up with infection and eventually it either ruptures or it has to be incised to drain. To say such a condition is painful is an understatement.
Let’s start at the beginning though. Just what are these mysterious structures on either side of your dog’s anus and what are they for?
Many mammals, including humans, have similar structures to anal glands in dogs. In canines, these are two, small, gumball-sized structures that produce a remarkably foul-smelling fluid. It is believed the material is a scent marker that originated in wild canids to mark territory.
In humans, the structures are vestigial, meaning they are no longer needed. But (pun intended) these things can become infected in people, too.
One thing I’ve learned when it comes to pathogenic microorganisms is that they like warm, dark spaces with lots of high-quality food around like decaying cells and blood proteins. They also like spaces that are poorly defended by one’s immune system. A little pouch of really smelly stuff like that found in anal glands fits the bill perfectly.
Typically, a dog expresses the stink with each bowel movement, sort of like a return address on an envelope. In most cases it works. For several reasons, sometimes the duct leading to the anal opening can become clogged or swell shut. The material inside the gland then backs up, can easily become infected, and in most cases needs a veterinarian’s care and antibiotics.
A common question is what does it smell like? The best description I can offer is the pungent smell is a mixture of a decomposing animal, fish and feces. Each dog’s odor is unique though humans can’t readily tell the difference, nor do they want to. If you’ve ever smelled the concoction, you will not forget it.
Some canines, including wild canids, will involuntarily express these glands when they are fearful or when they are extremely stressed. If this occurs regularly in a pet, many will end up euthanized.
There are two camps on how one might prevent this problem in pet dogs. One camp, including a lot of trainers, groomers and boarding facilities as well as some veterinarians believe these sacs need to be manually expressed on a regular basis. In some cases, this is true.
The second camp believes in the old adage, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” In fact, many if not most dogs will go their entire lives and not have a problem with anal sacs or glands.
The problem with constant expression of anal glands is that one may bruise or otherwise injure the tissue or more importantly the duct itself leading to more clogs and possible infections.
There are dozens of how-to videos online showing just how to express a dog’s anal glands. This tissue is somewhat fragile and there is a subset of people who just feel compelled to squeeze such things.
If you decide to do this, wear gloves, eye-protection and keep your mouth closed or you may be hit with some very infectious material. Always wash your hands well after each expression. Disinfect all surfaces exposed to such material.
If you do want to express anal glands, seek the advice of your veterinarian. After all, you will be seeking their care if your pooch’s pouches get festered. A final consideration: Your dog may not like this and could bite, too.
Powell is the retired public information officer for Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. This column reflects his thoughts and no longer represents WSU. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email charliepowell74@gmail.com.