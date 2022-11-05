With Halloween just passed, it’s time to start planning for next year.
Yep, I said it, and I suggest marketers simply put the Halloween 2023 stuff out now and build some consumer urgency.
It seems to add up, seeing how one can find Christmas merchandise on shelves starting in August. Add internet sales and heck, no one must want for any holiday at any time.
But don’t forget dead pets.
Many are already familiar with Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, a tradition by which people remember deceased loved ones. The deeply rooted tradition can be, and is, extended to our furry friends.
Before you crack open the mezcal, understand that making goofy with another culture’s tradition can get one into hot water quickly. It’s called cultural appropriation. In this case however, people in Mexico and other Latin American countries do indeed celebrate their lost pets. What follows are a few tips on how to do the same respectfully.
Full disclosure, I was raised in a strict Catholic home. Building altars and making offerings would be getting dangerously close to the fire, so to speak.
But age and the wisdom that comes with surviving 66 years causes some reflection.
It seems to me that robes, sprinkling holy water, ceremonially eating the body of Christ, and de facto forgiveness of sins, even moments after their commission, is maybe only one jump out of the jungle with respect to other cultures and their religious practices.
Logically and in good consciousness, how does one condemn the practices or religions and beliefs among black, red, yellow, and brown people when ours are not so dissimilar? Perhaps being more accepting and less judgmental is the better path?
Now, let’s get back to memorializing our pets.
A donor to the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine spent half her time in Mexico each year. She adored the people and adopted some of their customs. Her home was decorated exclusively with Mexican and Latin American goods. I was dispatched to interview her for donor recognition by the university.
She was both kind and fiery. Soon after arriving we were seated with coffee outside by her pool. There on the opposite side of her pool deck I noticed several rustic grave markers on mounds of bare soil. Later she explained it was a Día de Los Muertos style cemetery for every animal she’d owned in her adult life. As in her home, the festive colors of the culture adorned the plots of the cremains.
Mario Torrez, a pet store owner in Mexico City,, told CNN in a national piece aired last week that to start, candles are vital for the displays put out on Nov. 1 and 2. The light is to guide the furry, finned, or feathered companion back home.
Next, the pet’s favorite food and drink must be available on the altar. Don’t forget the pet’s favorite treats that you provided before they passed.
After that, any objects from the pet’s life should be displayed, just like the collar of one of my Boston terriers is in a shadow box in our home. And don’t forget toys.
Photos or a drawing, even a crude child’s crayon drawing, should also be available on the ofrenda, or altar-like display. Include water, salt, an incense and ash cross, cempasuchil flowers (Mexican marigolds), sugar skulls, shredded paper, a bed roll called a petate, and an itzcuintli. The latter is generally a ceramic representation of the three breeds of dogs thought to have preceded the Spaniards.
If this helps with someone’s grief, I’m all in.
Powell is the retired public information officer for Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. This column reflects his thoughts and no longer represents WSU. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email charliepowell74@gmail.com.