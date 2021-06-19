Once, a long time ago, I told my mother I wanted to own a fireworks factory. Several decades later, I realize how dumb that was.
Most children find some excitement in the sizzle and boom of fireworks during holidays. It extends to some adults as well. For pets however, fireworks’ noise and light can cause extraordinary distress.
Of course, I am well aware one can train a dog to handle loud noises like gunfire. Hunting dogs work around “gnarly booms” all the time.
Note, the term in quotes is one my brother and I coined while daydreaming about renaming our fireworks plant from Po Sing Fireworks Limited to Gnarly Booms.
All dogs don’t accept training to deal with loud noise and flashes of light as well as others. If the booms are loud enough to shake windows or structures, such training with less explosive things like firecrackers or small caliber weapons may not be effective either. Pets often pick up sound vibrations and alter their behavior long before humans know what is going on.
So the low rumble of earthquakes, fireworks or lightning in the distance may be enough to trigger a protective response. What follows is some of my personal experiences with such things.
Consider manmade earthquakes. My family lived for almost 10 years at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas. It was the time of nuclear testing. Trust me, those are the grandpappy of all gnarly booms. While as kids we never “heard” the boom, we certainly felt it.
Schools used to make a big deal about such tests with activities that helped us learn. Imagine for instance a makeshift pendulum hanging from a string in the middle of the classroom or being asked to lie on the floor to feel the shockwave.
Short of big natural earthquakes, there is nothing like feeling your building rising and falling as the waves pass, much like if it were on water. I guess that was the “social justice” curriculum of our day?
Pets, on the other hand, responded quite differently. They began their response nearly as soon as the bombs were detonated, even the ones tested underground. Most experts agree that pets sense such disturbances, relatively speaking, long before we do.
Cats disappeared only to reemerge hours later. Most dogs responded by either trying to escape and running to exhaustion or they did some form of cowering in corners or under tables. In a sense, they were trying to find the safest place they could — think of denning behavior. This is another reason crate training a pet is essential to their overall well-being across their lifespan.
Shotgun sports enthusiasts often try to train dogs to deal with gun noises. In a given litter of six pups, five may take to it like a duck does to water. But one or two may escape to be lost or crawl under the vehicles to escape the insult.
Can the pups that are afraid be trained to react like the others? Perhaps. The training however would need to start gently and be conducted in the same way any training is conducted. First steps may be simply taking a firearm out of its case. Next it may be the sound of working the action.
Each time the pup misses the intended outcome, the trainer must — repeat, must — be willing to backtrack and start retraining at lower levels and with great patience moving forward.
After all, the pup one works with is simply trying to please the owner/trainer.
Powell is the public information officer for the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, which provides this column as a community service. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email cpowell@vetmed.wsu.edu.