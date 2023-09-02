Obviously, dogs don’t speak English, Spanish, or any other language. So how does an owner know when their dog is in pain?
When pain is especially intense, it is common for dogs to isolate themselves somewhere on the property or in the home. Generally, it is away from the family hubbub and it may or may not be a place they have used before. Cats have been known to wander off the property and die alone.
Isolation is one form of displacement behavior. Displacement behaviors are those that seem out of place from what an owner has experienced before. From the dog’s point of view, displacement behavior occurs when they have a conflict they cannot resolve.
For example, consider an empty water bowl. The dog is thirsty but can’t fill it. Most times you remember to fill it, but you have fallen asleep on the sofa. Your pooch may reach up and put a paw on your forearm, belly or leg to arouse you. They might also pounce on you.
The goal is not, “Hey primate, get me some water.” Instead it’s, “I have something here that I can’t fix.” It may take the primate a while to figure it out because it could be something you didn’t expect. It could be the poor pooch had a potty accident or vomited and they don’t like having soiled their “den.”
A dog may signal you the same way if they are in pain. If it is acute, severe pain like a fractured bone, the dog may make a big vocal fuss then seem to settle down. In such cases a muzzle is imperative to prevent a bite.
Consider old dogs with bad hips, backs and elbows. Such arthritis causes mild to severe pain, but it does so constantly. At some point the pain is chronic and the dog stops signaling you directly. The dog still experiences pain, however.
For chronic pain, you may not see the pup you once knew who hopped on his bed, fluffed it up, circled a couple of times and plopped down. Instead, arthritic pets will kind of tiptoe to the bed, move gingerly, and slowly lower their body down to rest. Typically, they will sleep in the same position each time; the one which minimizes pain.
The dog placing a paw on you can be confusing if the pet otherwise does not appear to be in pain and they don’t have something going on they can’t fix. Yet, here comes your pooch sitting close and putting a paw out as if to “shake.” When you take it gently from them, they just leave it in your hand and start looking around or gazing straight into your eyes. So, what the heck is going on then?
Dogs adore people in the same way dog owners adore them. While some consider it an act of expressing “love,” when the dog extends the paw, it is certainly an act of acceptance and pack kinship. They like you and they like being around you.
Children love it when a pet extends their paw while in a sitting position. They think it means shake. Shake, however, means nothing to a dog but is a unique verbal cue to bring a paw up and expect someone to grasp it gently. You could train them to do the same act with any other unique word.
Powell is the retired public information officer for Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. This column reflects his thoughts and no longer represents WSU. Contact him at charliepowell74@gmail.com.