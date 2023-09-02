Obviously, dogs don’t speak English, Spanish, or any other language. So how does an owner know when their dog is in pain?

When pain is especially intense, it is common for dogs to isolate themselves somewhere on the property or in the home. Generally, it is away from the family hubbub and it may or may not be a place they have used before. Cats have been known to wander off the property and die alone.

Isolation is one form of displacement behavior. Displacement behaviors are those that seem out of place from what an owner has experienced before. From the dog’s point of view, displacement behavior occurs when they have a conflict they cannot resolve.

