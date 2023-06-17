By dictionary definition, Allium is “any of a large genus of bulbous herbs of the lily family including the onion, garlic, chive, leek and shallot.” For pet owners, the genus is something to keep out of your pets.
Allium toxicosis is well known to veterinarians and presents some unique challenges. One of the biggest challenges is most people have little knowledge of the condition. It is common for people to occasionally toss a bit of cooked hamburger with onions to a pet at a backyard barbeque. Some may even include onions or garlic in homemade rations.
Eating onions by many animals can lead to a potentially fatal anemia. Symptoms include weakness, paleness (known as pallor) of the gums and other tissues, jaundice (known as icterus) and collapse. A rapid heart rate comes with the condition as well.
Sulfur-containing oxidants contained in the genus cause red blood cells to rupture three to five days after ingestion. The oxidants are released by mechanical disruption when the plants’ tissues are chopped, cooked or chewed and then interact with the microorganisms that live in the animal’s gut. Perhaps more importantly, the oxidants can accumulate over time, exacerbating the problem.
Specialized blood staining in the laboratory will reveal Heinz-Ehrlich body formation. The bodies are collections of denatured hemoglobin, the chemical normally used to transport oxygen to our tissues.
Some of the hemoglobin released from the red blood cells that rupture will make its way into the kidneys and urine. This can cause secondary kidney disease.
Garlic is three to five times more toxic by weight than onions. Cats are the most sensitive of the mammals known to develop toxicosis. Cases have been reported in cats that ate less than a teaspoon of cooked onions. Dogs are second and the usual history shows the dog got into dehydrated onion bits, onion powder, and dry onion soup mixes. Many of the powders and mixes are combined commercially with salt, which makes the pooches want it even more.
When I was in high school in southern Idaho, our track team had to do a warmup jog each day past a small farm that included a small flock of sheep. On a Monday, it was easy to notice (by sight and smell) that the farmer had acquired a truckload of cull onions that had been dumped in with the sheep. On Wednesday, the local veterinarian’s truck was at the farm. Some of the sheep were down and the farmer was out picking up the remaining onions for proper disposal.
Goats and sheep are more resistant to Allium toxicosis than cattle or pigs. All the multi-chambered stomach animals can develop a tolerance to the Allium oxidants if onions are fed in small and increasing amounts over time. How much? Good question. Most livestock owners are a little shy when it comes to feeding things that can be toxic even if their animals can eventually develop a tolerance.
For a pet, your veterinarian can manage the toxicosis by getting any remaining Allium out of the gut. They can also manage the anemia with fluids and transfusions. If the animal is a
farm animal, it is more likely the owner will be told to keep their fingers crossed unless it was a high value animal.
Horses can develop Allium toxicosis, too. They have to eat quite a large amount which can include some wild species of the genus which may be in pastures.
If the common Alliums were toxic to humans without an allergy, well, I’d be dead.
Powell is the retired public information officer for Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email charliepowell74@gmail.com