By dictionary definition, Allium is “any of a large genus of bulbous herbs of the lily family including the onion, garlic, chive, leek and shallot.” For pet owners, the genus is something to keep out of your pets.

Allium toxicosis is well known to veterinarians and presents some unique challenges. One of the biggest challenges is most people have little knowledge of the condition. It is common for people to occasionally toss a bit of cooked hamburger with onions to a pet at a backyard barbeque. Some may even include onions or garlic in homemade rations.

Eating onions by many animals can lead to a potentially fatal anemia. Symptoms include weakness, paleness (known as pallor) of the gums and other tissues, jaundice (known as icterus) and collapse. A rapid heart rate comes with the condition as well.

