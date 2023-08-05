Cat owners know cats often perform a kneading motion with their front paws, but few people know why.

Many animal behaviors I have always found fascinating are often dismissed as, “it’s instinct.” OK, but that really doesn’t answer the question.

Sure, all us animals on this planet have some behaviors that may seem interesting to others of our own species or others. When cats “knead,” an owner’s belly or soft furnishings, often with loud purring, it has nothing to do with working bread dough. The fact is, we call it kneading because that motion attracts our attention and in order for us to communicate what they are doing, kneading bread dough is the closest motion we can use to describe it.

