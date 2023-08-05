Cat owners know cats often perform a kneading motion with their front paws, but few people know why.
Many animal behaviors I have always found fascinating are often dismissed as, “it’s instinct.” OK, but that really doesn’t answer the question.
Sure, all us animals on this planet have some behaviors that may seem interesting to others of our own species or others. When cats “knead,” an owner’s belly or soft furnishings, often with loud purring, it has nothing to do with working bread dough. The fact is, we call it kneading because that motion attracts our attention and in order for us to communicate what they are doing, kneading bread dough is the closest motion we can use to describe it.
Do folks in other countries call it something else? Perhaps kneading bread dough is not a common thing in their culture? Perhaps they don’t let domestic cats get that close to themselves and their children?
Our most recent cat, which seemed to live forever, was a hardcore kneader. The evening we brought him home from being declawed, stitches in place, he was up on my wife kneading away, purring loudly, and not showing any signs of being in pain. Now that is one impressive behavioral drive.
Most kneading is harmless. Sometimes though, claws become involved, and sweaters and furnishings get ruined. So, what’s this all about?
The best research says the behavior is truly programmed into cats’ DNA so that when it was a kitten, they would knead their mom’s belly in order to be fed. The behavior is anticipatory for the kitten and it probably helps the female let down her milk, too.
Almost all mammals have some type of similar behavior. Calves and lambs bump mom’s udder a lot. Human babies learn to bump mom when begin a nursing session to signal, “Hey lady, let’s get this show on the road, I’m hungry!”
If the kitten gets crazy, maybe uses claws, and otherwise bugs mom too much, she will likely use physical means to limit the reward. The first level is likely, she gets up and walks away. If it continues, mom may bop the kitten on the face to convey, “Take it easy, junior!”
The behavior likely persists throughout a feline’s life because kneading provides remarkable emotional sustenance, too. Even the most aged cats will hop up on their owner or find a favorite soft fabric and knead away, often purring loudly, maybe even drooling, also. In that regard, it seems the behavior is somewhere near hypnotism or a trance.
Let’s not confuse this with ripping up the edge of the sofa, In that case, we dismiss it as “sharpening their claws.” Well maybe. But cats also have interdigital scent glands that are activated when the paws are flexed. Since cats mark territories like the sofa, some behaviorists contend kneading is a way of marking you while you lie on the couch watching the game or your favorite soap opera.
A few other scientists say the behavior is used by wild cats when they prepare a patch of vegetation and make a bed. Now my dog makes her bed with a soft blanket coincidentally printed with Boston terriers posed in various behaviors.
The motion my dog uses is far from a kneading behavior. It is an almost violent contraction of her abdominal muscles powering stiff front legs to bunch up the blanket and push it between her hind legs. Then she hops up, turns 180 degrees, and repeats until satisfied.
It’s a weird behavior but I watch and smile every time.
Powell is the retired public information officer for Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. This column reflects his thoughts, not WSU’s. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email charliepowell74@gmail.com.