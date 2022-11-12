It’s not monogamy in the sense of a legal marriage among humans, but many birds and some other animals do indeed form long-term bonds with one another.
This comes to mind after seeing a child who was quite upset. The gist of the discussion with an adult was all about losing one member of an animal couple. I think they were dogs owned by the family.
In a child’s mind, if they live in a stable loving home, they see parents or partners devoted to one another. They then transpose that onto the relationships other living creatures may or may not have.
It is correct to use the term monogamy when discussing a pair of animals in a species known to pair for a period of time. About 90 percent of all bird species remain paired for their lifespan. If one dies, the surviving member of the pair may in some cases not pair up again. In other species, they do find new mates.
Perhaps the most well-known monogamous pair in the animal kingdom are swans. Their relationships have been popularized in literature, cartoons and film.
Photos of swan pairs can closely resemble a heart. These are usually of a pair in their stark white plumage, swimming on a totally calm pond that reflects a blue sky. As the pair approach one another they will often bow their heads and touch beaks, thus making a very recognizable heart-shape reflected, with all due romance, off the water.
Growing up in a family that did a lot of wildfowl hunting, this was apparent when pointed out among sandhill cranes. In fact, my dad always said if a pair can be decoyed in, don’t shoot unless you feel sure you can take both.
This romantic awareness seems perhaps to come in two phases. As a youngster old enough to hunt, this didn’t mean too awful much, but as one gets older it starts to sink in a little more. And it sure strikes a kid who knows about animal pairings from whatever source before they reach an age where they do get to go hunting.
Are there common pets that pair for life? Indeed. Love birds do. A close friend in Spokane is an accomplished horse enthusiast. She also raises and enjoys keeping love birds — in pairs.
Some species of mice pair for life. It would not be unusual for a child keeping a pair of mice to assume they are paired for life, especially if they are from opposite sexes and a litter results.
Although not pets, coyotes, wolves, red and grey foxes and a few other canids, pair for life. Keeping a pair of dogs at home, regardless of sex, can often result in a grief response if one outlives the other. Typically, this will see the surviving pet conduct seeking behavior. That is, they roam through the house or outdoor areas sniffing and looking for the lost “mate,” even though they may not have mated. This can happen off and on for weeks.
The point is, domestic canines can and do develop strong lifetime bonds with housemates as well as breeding mates.
Muddying the waters here a bit, monogamy may either be short-term or long-term. The former can last up to a few seasons. The latter last many seasons and in extreme cases, entire lifetimes.
Some older sources said humans are typically defined as being “serially monogamous.” That is, humans go through a series of single pairings, break up, then find others to pair with.
Powell is the retired public information officer for Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. This column reflects his thoughts and no longer represents WSU. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email charliepowell74@gmail.com.