Recently, some pet food ads have become more obnoxious and insulting to people’s intelligence.

Without naming brands, there is a series that shows a visitor or relative snooping through their hosts’ refrigerator. Suddenly, the visitor finds a tube or bag of ground dog food (versus an open can) and with great condescension they ask the host, “You keep dog food in your refrigerator?”

The point is to emphasize that the host, God forbid, keeps a sanitary package of dog food in their fridge. The host of course takes the high ground and says, “yes,” naming the pet. The next scene shows the host and pet eating together after the guest has left, apparently after the owner set them straight.

