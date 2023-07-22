Recently, some pet food ads have become more obnoxious and insulting to people’s intelligence.
Without naming brands, there is a series that shows a visitor or relative snooping through their hosts’ refrigerator. Suddenly, the visitor finds a tube or bag of ground dog food (versus an open can) and with great condescension they ask the host, “You keep dog food in your refrigerator?”
The point is to emphasize that the host, God forbid, keeps a sanitary package of dog food in their fridge. The host of course takes the high ground and says, “yes,” naming the pet. The next scene shows the host and pet eating together after the guest has left, apparently after the owner set them straight.
OK, if you are invited to my house for a meal, thou shalt not snoop through my fridge or bathroom cabinets. It is common to sell ground beef and sausage formulations for humans in the same type of packaging as the advertised pet food is sold. It is common for families to have a wide variety of items in the fridge that are either leftovers, partially consumed, or yes, in need of disposal. Whether the items go in a human belly or a dog’s belly or both is of no consequence.
The ads as written and performed are not funny and denigrate the viewer’s intelligence. The real goal here is to tap into a fantasy we’ve all had where you might ask one to leave your house. But to sell pet food?
The next one is a pet food sold online that evokes a fondness for people in agriculture. The food is a precooked, ground mush with some identifiable vegetable colors added. It comes in portion-sized envelopes with the pet’s name attached. Think regular canned dog food with vegetable confetti added.
One of the actors is a young man with dark hair who uses, “dullard speech,” to explain how he got a dog but somehow didn’t think it would eat, “you know, FOOD.” But then of course his life and the dog’s are redeemed after finding this pet food. The actor is really good at coming off as an idiot and I hope the gig was worth it for him. The same pet food features another young man with longish hair, some of it pulled back. He explains how difficult it has been for people to leave dry kibble because they couldn’t figure out how much to feed if they went to a wet food.
Oh my lord, that has got to be the moral question of our time. How would I ever know how much dog food to feed my dog when every brand has posted amounts right on their packaging. In the ad the young man shows people how one might portion out the daily ration bag into halves or thirds by using his fingers like scissors. Thankfully, this dude came along and showed us the way to the light.
Finally, there is a third brand out there featuring television ads that show your mutt jumping over a log as a wolf and landing as a domestic dog. The ad ignores the fact that canines are perhaps the most genetically manipulated mammal out there and there isn’t too much in common with your dog and a prehistoric wolf other than they occupy the same branch of a phylogenetic tree.
Knowing that a chihuahua is somehow going to retain the vigor of a wild wolf if they eat this pet food must sell to some folks?
Look, our pets are mostly opportunistic feeders and not waiting for the next advertised gimmick.
Powell is the retired public information officer for Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email charliepowell74@gmail.com.