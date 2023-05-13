In a recent survey of 2,000 people, about 60% of dog owners said they owned the most spoiled dogs in the United States.

About 67% also owned a herding breed. The most spoiled breeds were Australian shepherds, border collies, and Corgis.

Second in line were the bulldogs, Boston terriers, and Shiba Inus. The latter is an ancient Japanese breed that resembles a husky if it were a marshmallow toasted over a campfire.

