One thing pet owners often know little about is how to introduce two strange dogs to one another.
Done incorrectly, introductions can lead to conflict, fighting and injuries. That can include owners being injured trying to separate combatants. Long-term damage may include developing a pet that believes each introduction is a time to improperly defend their owner or property.
With just a few common sense tips, however, pets can learn to meet and know one another which can really enrich their lives.
First off, always start on neutral ground. Don’t try to introduce dogs to one another in one or the other’s yard. That is a recipe for conflict. Initially, take both pets to a park instead, and preferably not a dog park. To the canines, this is neutral ground that is new to them.
Begin by getting each dog out of the car with about five minutes separation if the parking lot is small. Take dog A out onto the grass first, and follow with dog B. Then, by prearrangement, conduct parallel walking patterns separated by about 20 feet or so.
Parallel walking lets the dogs see and sniff the air about one another before there is direct contact. At the end of the walking pattern, make a long turn and go back on the path of the other dog in the opposite direction. In essence, the owners walk the dogs in a big oval going opposite directions.
When the dogs pass one another at the top and bottom of the ovals, keep walking. This is not the time yet to let them stop and sniff. Keep up the walking pattern until both pets are relaxed, not tugging on leashes, and they are well aware of one another.
Once dogs are cool with one another, slowly close the walking distance from 20 feet to 10, then 5, and so forth. Watch the pet’s body language. They should be alert but playful and have a relaxed posture. If one or the other is tugging hard to get at the other, separate again by 20 feet and keep walking.
Most dogs will chill out around another dog quickly in a session or two. Adopted pets that came from harsh conditions may take longer, meaning more walks on additional days.
Once the dogs are relaxed, close the distance to the point where they will greet and sniff each other on a relaxed leash.
Down doggie yoga poses are great indicators of a dog that wants attention or to play with a person or dog.
When the pet is cooperating, be sure to praise them to a goofy amount. Raise your voice and pitch to a higher level than you may use for other commands. Soon the dog will key into that tone and cadence from you and seek more.
To understand this better, watch one of the real-life police shows where they use canines. When the dog does well, the handler responds with the pet’s favorite toy, the high-pitched praise and touching. This tone is far different than the one used to release a police canine’s hold on a suspect. That command comes as a single direct word, spoken gruffly and with urgency.
Once two or more canines become accepting of one another or even more dogs at a dog park, they can be released off leash. Eventually, a pair can meet in one or another’s yard, too. Each new introduction must take some time.
Don’t confuse aggression with playful open-mouth fighting. That is sort of the equivalent of teenagers insulting one another in a way that builds a closer bond.
Powell is the retired public information officer for Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. This column reflects his thoughts and no longer represents WSU. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email charliepowell74@gmail.com.