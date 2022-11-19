One thing pet owners often know little about is how to introduce two strange dogs to one another.

Done incorrectly, introductions can lead to conflict, fighting and injuries. That can include owners being injured trying to separate combatants. Long-term damage may include developing a pet that believes each introduction is a time to improperly defend their owner or property.

With just a few common sense tips, however, pets can learn to meet and know one another which can really enrich their lives.

Tags

Recommended for you