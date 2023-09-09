At an informal backyard wedding reception this past weekend, a new acquaintance started talking about children that are born with a disability that makes them overly affectionate.
He mentioned this because he learned I am retired from Washington State University’s veterinary college. He went on to say he had read something where this birth defect had some link to dogs.
To be honest, I’d recalled having heard something along those lines, but I too could not recall as many details as my new friend. A careful search soon turned up what he was talking about, a congenital birth defect known as Williams Syndrome or WS.
Briefly, WS is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized in part by unique neurocognitive abnormalities as well as a whole host of other tragic changes to bodily systems.
WS is caused by the deletion of one of the two copies of about 27 genes found on Chromosome 7 in humans. Usually, the deletion and the syndrome just suddenly appears in a newborn whose parents do not have the disease or chromosome defect.
This should not be confused with Angelman Syndrome, a different condition entirely, referred to colloquially as “happy baby syndrome.”
One of the many characteristics of WS is an immediately recognizable increase in social behavior. WS sufferers, referred to commonly as the “love children,” often are overly friendly to anyone including those that may pose a threat to their safety.
Turning to dogs for a moment, consider the dog that is treated harshly by its owner. Many have seen this, and it causes most to have strong emotional responses. There have even been cases where a person has witnessed a dog being severely mistreated and it led to homicide.
For the garden variety dog bonded to its owner that is still mistreated with say occasional yelling or striking or perhaps being tethered outside in foul weather, that pup will be glad to see their owner once the bad treatment is over. This is especially true when the food or water bowl reappears.
Princeton professor Bridgett vonHoldt noticed the parallel behaviors. She is an associate professor of ecology and evolutionary biology. In 2017, she and her team “ … discovered that dogs and humans with Williams Syndrome share a handful of genetic variants that both are connected to friendliness. This sharing goes even further where the same genes carry these variants across the two species, indicating a shared common genetic mechanism.”
The quote came from the description of a speech she was to give at the time. If you want to learn more about this work, simply do a Google search with her unique name.
“Of these 27 genes, a handful appear to be critical for the Syndrome to manifest and are also found to be altered in the most social of dogs and gray wolves when it comes to their distractibility for humans.”
Canines, however, are not missing the same genes as WS patients. “Canines have novel insertions of tiny bits of DNA that work to disrupt those donor genes. We find that both species (humans and canines) have the end result of disrupted genetic function of the same genes. We cannot rule out the impact of hundreds of other genes and early life experiences, we find that a small number of genes playing a surprisingly large role in shape social behaviors of dogs and wolves.”
For those that have marveled at the so-called “kicked dog” that runs back to lick the owner’s face instead of tearing it off, now you know at least part of the reason why. Genetically, dogs are programmed to unconditionally like us.
Powell is the retired public information officer for Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. This column reflects his thoughts and no longer represents WSU. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email charliepowell74@gmail.com.