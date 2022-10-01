About 10 days ago, a gentleman referred to me by a family member called to ask for some advice about his aging dog.
After explaining I was not a veterinarian, and anything I said to him did not represent my employer, we began a conversation that would run well longer than an hour.
His dog, “Sage,” was given a preliminary diagnosis of Stage 3 oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma based on a biopsy of a lesion on the dog’s tonsil. Think “throat cancer.” This cancer is the sixth most common in humans and is increasing.
The news was devastating for the man as Sage, 10, was still pointing pheasants in southern Idaho and elsewhere only two weeks earlier.
“So, I called to see what options you were aware of that might save her life,” the man said.
I had been forewarned about this man calling by my family member. He is a man of significant means who can travel at will. He and Sage have been a near syncytium of mind and body, hunting together for a decade. That is, until the man noticed her breathing hard and her breathing sounds were loud.
Being a good steward of his animal and a highly experienced bird hunter, he checked for all the usual things. The search proved negative. That worried him. Maybe she sucked a grass awn into her upper airway or even down into her lungs? The next thought was a trip to a well-known veterinarian who has a following of bird dog hunters and owners.
A plan was quickly devised to sedate her and put an endoscope down her throat and airway. Much of that wasn’t needed as the veterinarian could see the malignancy behind the tonsil. Sage came through the procedure just fine. The diagnosis was a gut punch.
Over the next two weeks before he called me, her breathing became more labored as the tumor grew. Right before the man called, Sage had begun coughing up a little blood and her neck had swelled significantly overnight.
The conversation began with listening first. The man was tearful and felt cornered by the sheer biology of the whole thing.
“I knew she would go someday, but I never imagined something like this,” he said. “She’s only 10, for God’s sake.”
What followed then was an avalanche of obvious questions. I let him go on for some time then I started to unpack the options.
Without any other clinical information beyond that given here, it was difficult to offer much help. A short way into the conversation he asked about a surgical solution, radiation and/or chemotherapy.
All of those are available and may or may not be right for his dog at this stage. I didn’t know. But if he did choose to go this route, even the diagnostic workup would be expensive. There are three big concerns from an economic standpoint. There are the costs of diagnostics, the cost of the intervention and the cost of the aftercare as may be tied to the prognosis.
“How expensive?” he asked.
“Likely thousands, perhaps even tens of thousands, in total,” I replied. “And my guess is, her hunting days have passed.”
There was a long silence on the phone other than a couple of sniffles. Finally, he said, “I can buy a lot of good dogs for money like that.”
Within a minute or two he wanted to talk about end-of-life options and grief. We spent most of the hour talking about this. He’d already planned to have an at-home veterinarian do the euthanasia, so things got a little easier ... for me.
