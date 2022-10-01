About 10 days ago, a gentleman referred to me by a family member called to ask for some advice about his aging dog.

After explaining I was not a veterinarian, and anything I said to him did not represent my employer, we began a conversation that would run well longer than an hour.

His dog, “Sage,” was given a preliminary diagnosis of Stage 3 oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma based on a biopsy of a lesion on the dog’s tonsil. Think “throat cancer.” This cancer is the sixth most common in humans and is increasing.

