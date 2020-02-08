Edgar and Barbara Townsend of Moscow will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary this month with local family and friends, and with a trip this summer with children and grandchildren.
The couple was married Feb. 6, 1960, in Blackfoot, Idaho.
Edgar and Barbara owned Roger’s Ice Cream and Sweet Ed’s Restaurant in Moscow. Edgar later worked as an Idaho state health inspector.
They have three children: John and Sue, of Conway, Wash., Catherine and Sean, of Bremerton, Wash., and Susan and Andy, of Moscow. They also have six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The Townsends enjoy spending time with friends and family, pinochle, gardening and camping.