If a recipe calls for allspice and you don’t have any, what three spices can use as a substitute?
For which film did John Wayne win his one and only Academy Award?
What is the largest natural lake in Washington state?
In Boston in 1919, a storage tank burst causing a flood of more than two million gallons of a certain food that killed and/or injured more than 150 people. It swamped the streets, crushed buildings and buckled railroad tracks. Name that food?
How many total syllables are in a haiku, a type of Japanese poem?
———
If you like answering, or guessing at random questions like these, Whitman County Library trivia contests are for you.
Trivia Contests are a great way to test your knowledge, learn random facts and meet new people over a little fun and friendly competition.
Generally, I host a couple of competitions each month, and we have a really great time. These happen in towns, libraries and businesses throughout Whitman County.
For March, trivia contests are set for 6:30 p.m., March 19, at the Rialto Tavern in St. John and at 6:30 p.m., March 26, at the Colfax Hyde Out in Colfax. Because alcohol is served in these venues, you must be 21 to play.
WCL trivia contests feature questions about random subjects, including history, pop culture, science and just-for-fun questions. We’ll also play audio clips from your favorite songs and video clips from the library’s movie vault.
Another fun twist is that the losing team gets to choose one of the categories for the next contest. This means that national parks are a category in St. John and the U.S. Navy a category in Colfax.
If all of this sounds like fun, I hope you will join us. You can bring your own team of as many as eight people, or we can help you find a team when you arrive. If all team members show their library cards, an extra point is gained for the team as well.
If your team has the smarts to win, you’ll earn a free dinner or other great prizes courtesy of the business or community group sponsoring the event.
Need even more encouragement to attend? See how you did answering the questions above. (Nutmeg, Cloves, Cinnamon; “True Grit;” Lake Chelan; Molasses; 17 syllables)
For more information or to schedule a trivia night in your community, contact me, Sarah Phelan at (509) 397-4366 or sarahp@whitco.lib.wa.us
Sarah Phelan is a public services assistant with the Whitman County Library system.