After taking the year off because of the pandemic, Troy Old Timers’ Days returns today with a full slate of events, complete with buffalo burgers and the hotly anticipated rifle raffle.
Held annually on the second Saturday of July by the local Lions Club, Troy Old Timers’ Days is a tradition that began in 1892 and continues to be a major event for the town, city officials said. This year’s theme is “Troy Stands Tall Together.”
The day begins with a 6 a.m. pancake feed organized by the Lions in City Park, followed by a parade around 10 a.m. and a raft of other afternoon events. In addition to kids’ games, the local fire department will host a cornhole tournament. In the evening, revelers can dance in the street to live music from Lewiston classic rock band Attention Deficit, and grab dinner at one of the handful of food trucks that will be in attendance. City Clerk Sabrina Moyer said there will even be a beer garden in the park this year, courtesy of local bar Pog Mo Thoin — a first for the event.
Old Timers’ Days also features a series of raffles, including the ever-popular rifle raffle, for which tickets already are sold out. This year’s first-place winner will receive an AR-15 rifle, and second place will win a Ruger American compact ranch rifle.
After a year of canceled events and pandemic stress, Troy Mayor Steve Corr said he’s most looking forward to simply celebrating with his neighbors.
“It’s nice to get out and see the public, to look at what they put together and to know that my wife and I can just walk through and see smiles on everybody’s faces,” Corr said.
Each year, a community member is selected to be grand marshal of the event, and this year husband and wife Martin and Julie Haarr will share the honor. The couple own the local business Haarr Excavation and moved to town in 1977 after getting married and graduating from the University of Idaho.
Julie said she and her husband have come to love the little town and are grateful to live in a safe, close-knit community to raise their children and grandchildren. She said they didn’t expect to be selected as grand marshals, noting there are many deserving people in town.
“It was a surprise and quite an honor. We truly love Troy and the people in it,” she said. “If someone has a problem or something, everyone rallies around. We’re just a big family.”
Describing them as active, caring members of the community, Corr said it’s not difficult to see why the Haarrs are being honored.
“The bottom line is Martin and Julie are some of the nicest people you’ll ever meet — they’re kind (and) they help out when they can anywhere and everywhere,” he said.
Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.