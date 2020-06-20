Turning the page to a new system

Libraries across Whitman County are carefully phasing in direct public service again. For Neill Public Library, this means you can borrow materials and pick them up curbside.
To support this change, the city of Pullman has reactivated 1.5 full-time equivalent positions from furlough, increasing your service team to four members. It feels very good to be back with you again. We’ve scaled service to match staffing levels so we can provide the same high quality library experience you’re used to.
Enjoy contactless curbside service 1-6 p.m., Monday through Friday from the north end of our parking lot by the outdoor patio. We think you’ll find our process simple and easy to use. Browse the online catalog, place requests on items you’d like to borrow and pick them up curbside.
For faster service, we recommend calling (509) 334-3595 to schedule a pickup time. You’re welcome to drop by without an appointment if that’s more convenient; just give us a few extra minutes to prepare your items. Enjoy the wi-fi while you wait.
When you arrive, bicyclists and motorists should find a numbered stall and call to let us know where you’re parked. Open your trunk, tailgate or bicycle bag in advance so we can deliver your items safely. Walking to the library? Great, bring your cellphone. Pickups for pedestrians will occur from the patio.
As you browse our collections, you may notice a decrease in the number of new books, magazines and movies available to you. COVID-19 is having a devastating impact on revenue to the city. To help compensate, in addition to city-wide staff furloughs, all nonessential expenditures across departments have been frozen. The financial impact on library materials alone is a loss in excess of $100,000. The Friends of NPL are rallying to do what they can, but their pockets are not that deep. If you have the means, please consider making a cash donation to Friends of NPL to help the library purchase new titles for you to borrow. On behalf of the group, I thank you for your financial support.
Your health and safety remain our top priority. During service, please stay in your vehicle while staff deliver your items. If you need to leave your vehicle, maintain a 6-foot distance at all times from staff. If necessary, your items will be placed in a wagon next to the curb for you to retrieve once staff has vacated the area. Patrons are urged to use face coverings during delivery.
We ask that you place return items in a book drop as staff will not be able to take them directly from you. Returned items are quarantined for a minimum of 72 hours before processing, then cleaned and sanitized before recirculation. Items processed for curbside are placed inside sealed bags for distribution.
We are following the recommendations of local and state public health experts and, in collaboration with the City of Pullman, have implemented additional new protocols to help you enjoy library service with confidence.
Employees are prescreened for signs/symptoms of COVID-19 prior to starting work.
Employees follow all social distancing, hygiene, sanitation and safety requirements which include mandatory masks, proper glove etiquette, and the frequent and regular washing of hands for at least 20 seconds.
The facility is cleaned and sanitized with a particular emphasis on commonly touched surfaces.
For more information, contact Joanna Bailey at (509) 338-3252 or jbailey@neill-lib.org. Follow the library on Facebook and Instagram or subscribe to our e-newsletter.
Joanna Bailey is the Neill Public Library director.