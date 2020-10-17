UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO
The following students graduated from the University of Idaho during the summer 2020 session:
Moscow
Tyler Borchers, Jonathan Chavez, Kyle Cutting, James Ekins, Amy Lichte, Grant Martinson, Nathan Minard, Ryan Ready, Katelyn Reeves, Melanie Robarge, Whitney Schroeder, Kevin Young, Elaine Zabriskie
Pullman
Jamal AlDhahour, Bethany Baril, Rebecca Burt, Karen Trebitz
Genesee
John Bergner, Cassandra Waisanen
Troy
Will Seegmiller, Britta Wright
Kendrick
Zachery Bishop, Timothy Olson
Juliaetta
Misty Lewis
Colfax
Isaac Cook