UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO

The following students graduated from the University of Idaho during the summer 2020 session:

Moscow

Tyler Borchers, Jonathan Chavez, Kyle Cutting, James Ekins, Amy Lichte, Grant Martinson, Nathan Minard, Ryan Ready, Katelyn Reeves, Melanie Robarge, Whitney Schroeder, Kevin Young, Elaine Zabriskie

Pullman

Jamal AlDhahour, Bethany Baril, Rebecca Burt, Karen Trebitz

Genesee

John Bergner, Cassandra Waisanen

Troy

Will Seegmiller, Britta Wright

Kendrick

Zachery Bishop, Timothy Olson

Juliaetta

Misty Lewis

Colfax

Isaac Cook

Tags

Recommended for you