Understanding service dogs, therapy dogs and emotional support animals

Most people are aware of service dogs, like those used by the blind, and therapy animals, such as those used to help people like a child undergoing chemotherapy.
What the public seems to stumble on a bit is the concept of an emotional support animal. It is a confusing world when one considers all the various jurisdictions involved and the differing rules for public and private enterprises.
Let’s sort this out a bit with some definitions you can find in PDF format at bit.ly/3rZrB8A.
The American Humane Association, (not the same as the Humane Society of the United States), is the nation’s oldest child and animal welfare organization. They are the group who certify when no animals were injured or killed in the production of films or television.
AHA says the terms “service dog,” “therapy dog” and “emotional support animal” are often used interchangeably. They caution however that the three types of animals have very distinct roles and qualifications. They also draw heavily on the Americans with Disabilities Act for the foundation of their definitions.
AHA says, “Service dogs (also known as “assistance dogs”) are trained to perform quantifiable tasks that directly ease the challenges associated with their owner’s physical, psychiatric, sensory, and/or developmental disability. These dogs help their human “gain independence, as well as enriched confidence to leave their home, foster social relationships, and enter or re-enter the workforce.”
The ADA protects the rights of people with disabilities to bring their service dogs with them to most public places, including restaurants, theaters, shops, hotels, government agencies and nonprofit organizations. Likewise, the Air Carrier Access Act of 1986 ensures that service dogs may travel with their owners on airplanes. ACAA however has a separate definition of “psychiatric service animal.”
The Fair Housing Act of 1968 stipulates that housing with a “no pets policy” must make an exception or provide reasonable accommodations for people with service dogs.
Owners of therapy dogs are both certified or registered to visit hospitals, long-term care facilities, treatment centers, schools, and other settings to benefit people in need. The animals are typically trained in basic obedience skills. Note though that therapy dogs or comfort dogs are not required to perform essential tasks for those they serve or specialize in any particular area of service. Therapy dogs do not have public access rights under the ADA and are only allowed in facilities by invitation and agreement.
Emotional support animals help their owners cope with the challenges associated with emotional and mental health conditions (such as depression and anxiety) by providing comfort with their presence. Unlike service and therapy dogs, emotional support animals are not expected to perform specific tasks related to their owner’s condition, nor must they adhere to any behavior standards or training.
Emotional support animals are not allowed in public places, except for air travel, and that requires special documentation. The Fair Housing Act requires that most housing units accommodate emotional support animals with appropriate documentation.
Here’s where things get dicey for business owners and others. Even service dog training has no nationally or legally recognized certification or identification standards, and both professional trainers/organizations and laypersons may train and provide service dogs.
People on both sides of this issue get argumentative and often angry when they feel like they are not being heard. There are legitimate arguments on both sides. For instance, if your emotional support animal is an ostrich, it ain’t getting on a plane.
Do your homework and don’t assume you can force accommodations in all cases. Also, talk to your local veterinarian as they may know others in the community struggling with the same things.
Powell is the public information officer for the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, which provides this column as a community service.