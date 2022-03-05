The 69th Uniontown Sausage Feed is, like last year, drive-up only, but that hasn’t stopped organizers from preparing pounds and pounds of sausage for the hungry masses.
The annual event, which some years has drawn more than 2,000 people to the Whitman County town of about 300, is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Uniontown Community Center. Money raised helps the city pay for upkeep, improvements and to keep the lights and heat on at the town’s regular hub of activity.
Ken Oenning, 77, has been volunteering at the event since he was in grade school when he helped his parents at the event. He has spent the last few decades volunteering at the sausage feed, and decided this year he was going to take a step back and let some of the younger volunteers take over.
Oenning remembers when the fundraiser first started and he would go into the dining hall and meet everyone who came into town.
“I like to visit with people, that’s what I like more than anything,” Oenning said.
Oenning said he has done a bit of everything regarding the sausage feed, from working in the kitchen to making coffee, to running it. Visitors have come from as far away as Spokane and Walla Walla.
Why sausage? Well, Oenning had an answer for that.
“Everybody likes sausage here in town, and they always made pork sausage,” Oenning said. “So they decided to make a bunch of sausage and then they made a dinner out of it.”
This year’s meals include homemade sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, applesauce and a slice of pie. Dinners are $15 if paying by check or cash on site. The map of the drive-up route can be found at uniontownwa.org.
The sausage feed is the first Sunday in March and has been since it started in 1953. Lynn Smith, a volunteer, said it is the only fundraiser the city’s residents do for community building.
The building has a kitchen and dining hall, where the fundraiser was held before COVID-19 made volunteers turn to drive-up only with the hope to go back to sit down next year. Organizers chose to do another drive-up version this year because of uncertainty about what the virus case numbers would look like.
The drive-up option, Smith said, went quickly last year and she expects it to go quickly this year as well. Attendees had brought books and magazines, expecting long wait times and instead were greeted to a 10-15 minute time in line.
Nelson can be reached at knelson@dnews.com.