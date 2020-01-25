At our house the seasons often overlap. Sometimes I’m out in the garden in late November, kneeling on semi-frozen ground and planting the last of the tulip and daffodil bulbs. Meanwhile, my husband, Lee, will be kneeling on the dining room floor, testing more than 50 strings of outdoor Christmas lights. We also tend to blur the line from winter to spring. Neither of us seems able to say a final, wistful farewell to the holiday light show until the last of the snow melts and the first green shoots appear in the garden. Red, blue, green and gold icicles still drip from our eaves. Multicolored strands drape across the backyard fence and weave through our fruit trees.
We have shoveled so much snow in the past month that we’ve created flat berms in the front garden, tall and firm enough for me to stand on while I check the bird feeders. I typically spend eight months of the year doing active gardening in my Church of Dirt and Flowers, digging clay soil, hauling compost and heavy pots, and bending, reaching and stretching while I plant and weed. So when the snow stops pirouetting in dainty flurries and starts falling fast and hard, I’m flexible and strong enough to grab my shovel and go. Every winter I’m thankful to be outside, partnering with Lee to shovel and haul, even when the snow starts to melt, turns heavy and takes a dangerous turn toward ice. Our snow blower loves light, fluffy flakes, but it wimps out faster than my chief garden staffer, Benjamin BadKitten, when we really need help.
Lee and I mostly divide up the snow-covered areas that need shoveling — except for one spot that Lee sees as wasted labor. So I am the BadKitten’s personal snow plow for the narrow path between our kitchen door and the front of the house. The walkway is BBK’s quick passage to dry dirt under the shrubbery, where he practices personal hygiene. If he needs to go outside before I’ve had time to clear the path, I’ll find deep paw prints in the snow. Then, a while later, my frozen (as if) Maine coon cat returns, smelling of wood smoke and mewing pitifully. I’ve offered to buy him two pairs of custom snow boots, green to match his eyes, with faux fur trim and rugged soles. But BBK believes he’s the toughest cat in the ’hood. Boots would keep his toes warm but ruin his street cred with the poodles up the block.
Recently, I’ve found patches of dark green foliage under melting snow in the garden. Some showed the tips of sword-pointed leaves, which promise another season of flamboyant oriental poppies. These perennials are so hardy in winter, but they bloom with fragile petals in late spring. Last fall, I planted hundreds of bulbs, and now I wait for the season to change. In my mind, I see waves of vivid tulips and daffodils, flowering in the garden below the trees, where multicolored lights still glow in the darkness of January.
