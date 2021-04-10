Use caution with home-based food businesses

There have been a growing number of home-based food businesses selling food through social media, informal networks or door-to-door. Although home-based food businesses are a way to generate additional income, many of these enterprises may not be licensed, are often operating illegally and may put your health at risk.
There are many types of food businesses, and these businesses are overseen by different regulatory agencies, depending on the state and what kind of food is being produced. Under the Idaho Food Code and Washington State Department of Agriculture’s Cottage Food Operations, cottage foods can be made in a person’s home. Cottage foods are foods that are likely to not be hazardous, such as baked goods, jams, jellies and spice blends, and are sold directly to a consumer.
Cottage foods do not include potentially hazardous foods, such as low acid canned foods, fermented foods, acidified foods, foods made with meat or fish, refrigerated foods and other foods not covered under the cottage food umbrella. Food that falls outside the cottage food classification must be manufactured by a licensed food processor or prepared in a licensed food establishment or commercial kitchen, depending on the type of food.
Potentially hazardous foods produced by unlicensed or unregistered home-based businesses may escape the attention of regulatory agencies thus making it difficult to ensure safety of the food products. The kitchens where the food is prepared may not meet suitable sanitary requirements including the presence of pets in the kitchen, lack of dedicated hand-washing sinks, poor food storage conditions, poor cleaning and sanitation protocols, lack of food handling training and numerous other standards that are required in commercial kitchens or food processing plants.
Additionally, there is an increased likelihood that these unregulated food businesses may not have the facilities to properly maintain safe temperatures of food, especially if they are making large quantities. This lack of standards can result in microbial contamination of food and excessive microbial growth in food products which could lead to foodborne illnesses.
In addition to microbial risks, allergen risks are also a concern. Potentially hazardous food products produced by unregistered food businesses in the home often do not contain labels or disclosures about the ingredients in the food. The “Big 8” allergens, which include soy, wheat, milk, nuts and eggs, account for 90 percent of all food related allergic reactions. Since these allergens are not likely to be disclosed in food being sold illegally through these types of enterprises, family members with food allergies are at high risk.
When purchasing food from nontraditional sources, be sure to verify if you are buying from a licensed food business. Even if the business is a catering operation, be sure to check if they are licensed by the local health district. You can check with your local health district to determine if the seller is legitimate and operating legally. Always check the temperature of the food upon receiving it. If cold food is above 40 degrees Fahrenheit or hot food is below 140 F, do not buy the food. Food stored between 40-140 F is at high risk for being unsafe due to the ability of harmful microorganisms to grow rapidly in this temperature range. Make sure the vendor discloses the ingredients in the food, especially with regard to allergens.
If you are interested in selling food, please reach out to your local health district to determine what licensing and inspections are required and how the food is regulated in your area. For more information on cottage foods, please download the State of Idaho Specialty Foods Manual at https://bit.ly/3sJjyuT or visit WSDA’s website at https://agr.wa.gov/cottagefood.
Stephanie Smith is an assistant professor and statewide consumer food specialist for Washington State University. She can be reached at food.safety@wsu.edu. If you have a food safety question you would like to see appear in this column, send your question to us at food.safety@wsu.edu.