Once in a while, I get into a lightening-up project that actually goes quicker than anticipated. Although rare, it’s sometimes possible if there’s another project I really want to get to. That’s what happened recently with the top of the piano.
Once again, I’m right on trend, tackling a coronavirus home improvement project. It started out as a simple bathtub upgrade. I just wanted to replace our extremely dated and gross 30-year old fiberglass tub with a simple walk-in shower.
Well, you can probably guess what that turned into: our architect builder friend drawing up a plan in order to steal half of a closet from the adjoining bedroom so as to make a bit more space for the shower; and since we’re going that far why not replace the equally dated 30-year old vinyl flooring and its faded rubber molding; and what the hell, how about a new vanity, sink, countertop and sconce; and shoot, a recessed medicine cabinet would make so much sense. Plus a new paint job all around.
Oh, and also the attic access had to be moved, since it was previously inside the closet that got halved, and the logical new location was the walk-thru closet into the bedroom.
So that entailed emptying the closet, and cutting out and framing a new square into its ceiling. And since the 30-year old paint job in there had been subjected to thrice-daily cat clawings up to a favored lounging shelf for 15 of those 30 years, I thought, “Go for it, Jeanne. Painting a closet is way more fun if your clothes aren’t in it. And besides, you like painting. You can do that yourself.”
You might have noticed my husband is conspicuously absent in all this. Well yes, remember that stolen half closet? That was previously the desk nook in his office, so I had to carefully finesse that part of the project. But the ace up my sleeve is he doesn’t have to pay for any of this. I’m using a chunk of change my mother left me, bless her heart. I know she would approve. Now I’m just hoping the chunk and its change will stretch most of the way. But hey, I’m helping support local workers and businesses. And our son, too.
Since he was temporarily furloughed from his engineering job, he agreed to come over from Portland and work for Mom for a week. Consulting with our architect friend (whom he’d worked for several summers as a student) he demolished the wall, tore out sheetrock, scraped up flooring, and added new framing after the masked plumber and electrician each came by to scope things out. In between all that, he managed to do several other honey-do tasks which neither my husband nor I were up for. Yay. And Dang! I wish he lived closer.
So, you’re asking, what does all this have to do with the top of the piano? It’s actually quite directly connected, because of two generally ignored facts regarding home improvement projects: The first is just how much mess things will make. And the second is how long it will take.
After unloading the contents of the walk-thru closet all over our bed, bureau top, and bedside tables, and since our bedroom had also become the staging area for everything from drop cloths to light fixtures to doors off their hinges, we decided we’d move down to the guest futon in the music room, which was after all, conveniently located next to the only functioning bathroom. The few necessary items I needed to bring along could perch on the piano for a few days … and then a few more after that.
And yes, it got to the point where the few items I needed were now hopelessly buried under all the other few items. Until the fateful morning I’d been flailing around, cursing madly for a half hour, trying to find the paint can opener, roller and brushes I must have put somewhere.
Mind you, I really like painting and can linger quite a while planning and picking out new colors, but this was different. Though it was my first foray into general contracting, I did know that if you can finagle your way onto a trade- or craftsperson’s actual written-down schedule, you’d better not hold them up.
I also knew it was way easier to paint BEFORE new flooring, molding, cabinets, lights, et cetera get installed, and before clothes get folded back onto closet shelves.
“So crap! Where did I leave the damn painting tools?”
Then suspiciously, “Should I check the piano?”
So I grabbed a couple baskets and boxes and separated out the toiletries, the extra futon pillows, yoga strap, last week’s turtlenecks, socks and knitting projects, et cetera, from the only stuff that actually belonged there, the piano music.
And in gratitude for finding the missing brushes and paint can opener, I took a second half hour to store the cushions, purge toiletries and find proper places for the “few” remaining necessary items before hightailing it back upstairs to paint.
Special bonus: My husband now has a proper place to stash the main tool of his musical trade when he’s not using it. It’s a win win.
Artist Jeanne Leffingwell did not previously realize how much difference it would make to repaint a white ceiling after 30 years.