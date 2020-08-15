We can all enjoy virtual family storytime

Like most of us, I have limited my social interactions in the past few months. I chat online or on the telephone rather than in person, and wave at friends from a distance.
But distance has always been part of the reality for my family. My grown children and grandchildren live far away. We see each other in person a few times a year — even less frequently than usual in the midst of this pandemic — but usually video chatting is how we interact.
Despite our physical distance and the constraints of sheltering-in-place, I want my grandchildren to know me and feel comfortable with me. I want to bond with them, have fun with them, and convey my values. That’s a tall order for a video chat on a tiny screen.
But the library has helped me do exactly those things.
Every week I reserve a few picture books at my library and my son and his wife reserve the same picture books at their library. I love Latah County Library’s reserve system; it allows me to access a much wider range of books than those just in my local branch. All I have to do is reserve books from my home computer, and the library emails me when the books have arrived. I pick up my stack of books, and my son and his family pick up their matching stack of books at their public library (curbside pickup has been a huge boon for both of us), and then set up a video chat. I read each book aloud while my grandchildren look at the pictures in the copy of the book they hold.
We started doing virtual storytimes when the oldest was barely 3 years old, so at first his parents sat with us and turned pages. But now that he’s nearly 6, he’s mastered the routine and taught it to his younger brother. Mom or Dad sets up the call and then gets half-an-hour of peace while the three of us read and giggle over books.
Children’s librarians have been great resources for my virtual storytimes. They’ve helped me find books that are just-right in terms of length and ones that have strikingly gorgeous illustrations. I’ve been able to find books that fit each child’s passions (bulldozers! space!). Sometimes we read old, familiar books, but I’ve also loved getting to know new-to-me authors and illustrators and discovering new classics.
Children’s librarians have also helped me find songs and fingerplays. When the grandboys get antsy and too impatient for quietly listening to a book, we take a break and sing or rhyme together.We’ve discovered some shared passions in our virtual storytimes. All three of us love a really good cover — especially when the jacket has different images than the cover underneath. All three of us adore guessing what the book will be about from looking at its endpapers. And my grandsons are fascinated by the photos of authors and illustrators that sometimes are printed on book jackets — they understand that real people make the books they love.
Virtual storytimes have helped me stay attuned to what’s going on in their lives and their heads. I know they care about storytime too, because if I call to talk to their parents they almost immediately show up at the edge of the screen waving a book that they want me to read with them.
My oldest grandson is reading on his own now. But he still joins us for storytime. In the next few years, I suspect we’ll shift away from reading picture books and toward longer novels.
But whatever we’re reading, and whatever future public health crises we may face, I’m confident that public libraries will help keep our bond strong.
Annette Bay Pimentel is a trustee for the Latah County Library District and an author of nonfiction books for children, including “All the Way to the Top.”