If not for the taps behind the counter, you might think Pour Company in Moscow is a coffeehouse. Small tables line the walls and friends catch up in cozy corners over frothy pint glasses. On a recent weekday afternoon, the space was filled with sunlight and quiet chatter.
“It’s not really your average bar,” says owner Stefan Yauchzee.
He pours a pint of Revision Smoke and Mirrors IPA for Dave Thompson, who’s approaching the bar with an armful of cans and bottles to take home.
“These are for my wife, so she won’t get mad I came without her,” Thompson says. “But I have to try this IPA before I go. It’s freaking amazing.”
The beer bar opened at the end of April this year, in the middle of Moscow’s coronavirus shutdown. Pivoting to takeout-only as soon as Pour Company opened wasn’t what Yauchzee had in mind when his personal dream finally became a reality. After 15 years of working as a landscape architect, the University of Idaho grad had long been looking forward to channeling his passion for beer into a business — and a big part of that was the people.
“We really busted our asses to get the place opened up by May, so we’d get the crowds from graduation and then football games, all of that,” Yauchzee said. “Obviously those were off the table, so we just went with it.”
For about a month after opening, the bar was only open for patrons to come in and quickly browse the fridge for something to take home. There were no casual conversations between Yauchzee and his fellow beer lovers, no groups of friends gathering in the Adirondack chairs on the sidewalk outside.
But Pour Company managed to carve out a niche in Moscow’s nightlife. Andrew Pratt sits at the bar savoring his Ayinger Oktober Fest. He and Yauchzee had run into each other through local bottle shares and homebrew workshops. So when Pour Company opened, he knew it was the place for him, even if he couldn’t linger long at the bar at first.
“Alcohol and anxiety go well together,” Pratt said. “So maybe I can’t come in and hang out, but you can always drink at home, especially if you’re homeschooling your kids.”
Now the bar is opened fully, so Pratt comes in a couple times a week, since it’s on his way home. Down the bar, Thompson is finishing his IPA and requesting another of today’s tap selections from Yauchzee. Pour Company has added new pints to his rotation, plus a few friends who share his interest.
Yauchzee tries to keep a handful of local options stocked, but he doesn’t limit himself to the Northwest or even the U.S. Pratt sips a lager imported from Bavaria, and plenty of international flavors are in the fridge.
Beer enthusiasts like Pratt and Thompson used to have to drive to Seattle to get those hard-to-find brews. Yauchzee gets shipments almost daily with new bottles and cans from all over the country and the world, a fact he reminds Pratt of as he begins inquiring about a new batch of Balebreaker.
When Moscow eventually opens back up, Yauchzee hopes Pour Company will be able to serve a much wider audience. Though he’s pleased with the cult following he’s built, he thinks the bar can reach more than beer super fans. The calm, friendly atmosphere is unlike anything else in Moscow, Yauchzee said.
As he rings up a customer’s selection, one of Yauchzee’s employees comes in with her dog, Ash the Catahoula-greyhound mix. Ash bounds in, all lanky limbs and scruffy hair, and takes his place behind the counter for a second. He quickly emerges to mingle with the regulars, making his rounds for head scratches and belly rubs.
“We aren’t the Corner Club, and that’s OK,” Yauchzee said. “We have people come in just to do homework, we have professors holding office hours here, and I think that really is what we’re about.”
ABOUT POUR COMPANY
What: Craft beer taproom and retail bottle shop
Address: 402 W. Sixth St., Suite 102, Moscow ID 83843
Phone: (208) 596-4517
Email: info@pourcompanymoscow.com
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. For more info: www.pourcompanymoscow.com