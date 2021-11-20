Webers celebrate 75th anniversary

LeRoy and Trudy Weber of Colton will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary Friday. The couple married Nov. 26, 1946, in Colton. In lieu of a party the family would appreciate a note of congratulations.
LeRoy is a lifetime farmer and rancher in Colton and Trudy was a mother of seven and farm wife. They enjoy woodworking, gardening, card playing, quilting and keeping track of their family in their retirement. They are members of St. Gall Catholic Church and the Colton Grange.
The Webers have five living children: Joan Moser of Genesee, Bernie Weber, of Fernwood, Idaho, Jerry Weber, of Colton, Marty Weber, of Colton, and Pat Weber of Colton. Two children, Tom Weber and Frankie Weber, are deceased. They have 14 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.