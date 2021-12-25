Goldstein and Cuddy
Marc Goldstein and Karen Ann Cuddy were married Oct. 16 in Las Vegas.
Karen, daughter of Norman and Lourdes Cuddy, was born and raised in Pullman. She now lives in Las Vegas. Marc is from New York.
The wedding was held at their residence in Las Vegas. Guests traveled from New York, Palm Springs, Denver, Pullman and Coeur D’Alene.
Rivera and Swoboda-Colberg
Celiannie Rivera and Skye Swoboda-Colberg were married Dec. 11 in Moscow.
The couple were married by officiant Delaney Piper at First Presbyterian Church. They will be making their home in Moscow.